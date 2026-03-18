Wilder Ranch Community Underway In Teton Valley

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wilder Ranch, a newly announced 3,250-acre ranch community in Teton Valley, stands in deliberate contrast to mixed use and high traffic developments that have been reshaping many Western landscapes. Designed with conservation, privacy, and open space at its core, this low-density project reflects a deep reverence for the land and the valley's scenic integrity. Wilder Ranch offers families the opportunity to build lasting homesteads while ensuring the surrounding landscape remains wild and protected for generations to come.

Spearheaded by a privately funded group of families and close partners, many with longstanding ties to the Jackson Hole community, the unique vision for Wilder Ranch is rooted in land preservation, open space, wildlife protection, and long-term stewardship. While the partners are based across Idaho, Wyoming, Georgia, and Tennessee, their shared appreciation for the region and the outdoors informs every aspect of the project. Together, they bring decades of experience guiding thoughtful developments that honor the landscape and preserve its character for generations to come.

“I grew up coming to the Teton Valley with my family for pack trips, fly fishing, hiking, skiing and more. Those memories instilled in me a deep love for this wild and scenic place, and I feel a responsibility to help preserve it not only for my friends and family, but for others who respect this unique part of the world,” explained Richard Bullock, a local resident and partner in the project.

Unlike high traffic resort areas, Wilder Ranch is intentionally understated. Its design emphasizes protected pastoral landscapes, minimal infrastructure, and an owner community that values privacy, open space, and immersive outdoor experiences. Because each ranch parcel averages 100 acres, the project guarantees exceptional solitude and room for families to create legacy ranch homes that reflect the land, rather than dominate it.

Key elements of Wilder Ranch include:

Conservation-Driven Design: Low-density planning, protected wildlife corridors, and expansive preserved open space.

Legacy Ranch Parcels: Average ranch size of 100 acres, offering privacy, seclusion, and generational ownership opportunities.

Outdoor Access: An extensive private trail network for horseback riding, hiking, mountain biking, Nordic skiing, and direct national forest access. Residents will enjoy close proximity to skiing and mountain biking at Grand Targhee Resort.

“This project is about preserving the wild character of this land while creating a place for families who value conservation, outdoor adventure, and creating memories to last a lifetime. This is not a resort or a high-density development. It's a stewardship driven community that balances thoughtful land use with ecological integrity,” added Bullock.

Infrastructure is complete and sales of the ranch parcels are underway. The project will support local jobs in construction, land stewardship, and operational roles throughout the build-out phase.

About Wilder Ranch

Wilder Ranch is a 3,250-acre conservation-minded ranch community located in Teton Valley, Idaho, and within reach of Jackson Hole. Designed with stewardship at its core, the low-density project features legacy family ranch parcels, each carefully planned to preserve open space, protect wildlife, and maintain the land's wild character. The project offers families a rare opportunity to build generational estates in one of the West's most pristine landscapes. Thoughtful design ensures every detail reflects the natural beauty of the quiet side of the Tetons. Learn more at