MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to former CIA advisor, the explosive growth of artificial intelligence could create financial stress across the technology sector

Baltimore, MD, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released video presentation from economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards is raising concerns about how stable the artificial intelligence boom really is.

In the presentation, Rickards looks at the huge wave of money now flowing into AI and the massive financial commitments being made to keep that growth going.

According to Rickards, companies across the tech sector are pouring enormous resources into computing power, data processing, and infrastructure needed to build more advanced AI systems.

The presentation asks whether the speed and scale of this spending may be creating weak spots that could eventually lead to wider trouble across the tech market.

The High Cost of the AI Boom

Modern AI systems require huge amounts of computing power.

Training and running large AI models takes massive amounts of data, expensive chips, and enormous server capacity.

Rickards explains that meeting these demands has triggered a surge in new data center construction and a sharp rise in spending on high-performance hardware.

The presentation looks at how these costs are putting pressure on companies and changing where money is flowing across the sector.

Why More People Are Watching the AI Boom Closely

Rickards explains that big technology trends often attract heavy spending and rising expectations.

That kind of environment can push companies to expand quickly, spend aggressively, and take on more risk to stay competitive.

The presentation argues that similar warning signs may now be showing up in the AI market.

By looking at earlier tech booms, Rickards frames the current AI surge as something that may deserve caution, not excitement.

A Market Built on Tight Connections

The AI buildout depends on a wide network of companies working together.

Software firms, chipmakers, cloud providers, and infrastructure businesses all play a role in keeping AI systems running.

Rickards explains how these links have created deep financial and operating ties across the tech sector.

The presentation warns that when so many companies are tied to the same trend, trouble in one area can spread more easily through the rest of the market.

Why This Warning Matters

Rickards' presentation argues that the story of AI is not just about new technology.

It is also about the risks that can build when too much money floods into one area too quickly.

By reviewing earlier periods of rapid spending and market hype, the session presents the current AI boom as a trend that could carry broader economic consequences if it starts to break down.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Throughout his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on issues involving financial markets and economic strategy.

He has also participated in discussions surrounding major financial events and has written extensively about global economic trends, monetary policy, and market behavior.

Rickards' research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher focused on providing in-depth analysis of major economic and technology trends. Paradigm Press has developed a strong reputation among readers and currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the company's market insights and research publications.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...