Raymond James Financial Names Kirk Bell Independent Contractor Division President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Petersburg, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James today announced that Raymond James Financial Services Independent Contractor Division (ICD) Division Director Kirk Bell has been named president of ICD, effective April 1. In this role, Bell will join Raymond James' Senior Leadership Team and the Private Client Group's (PCG) Executive Leadership Team as he leads ICD's efforts to deepen advisor partnerships and strengthen its growth trajectory.

“Over his nearly 26 years with the firm, Kirk has embodied Raymond James' culture and values and consistently led from a people-first approach,” said PCG President Tash Elwyn.“He has spent decades helping advisors achieve their goals with a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that define the independent advisor experience, and I'm confident that under his leadership the business will continue to excel.”

Bell succeeds Shannon Reid, who resigned in December to pursue another opportunity after nearly two decades with the firm.

“Supporting and providing guidance to independent advisors has long been a passion of mine, and I'm honored to be selected as president of ICD,” Bell said.“I look forward to drawing on decades of experience and best practices as I meet advisors and their staff across the country, partner with the firm's strong leadership teams and work with ICD associates to build on our momentum and continue to be the destination of choice for financial advisors.”

RJFS Interim President and Division Director David Sisemore will resume his divisional leadership role through fiscal year end, then serve in a consulting capacity until realizing his long-term retirement plan in December.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.80 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at .

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