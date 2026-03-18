Small Author, Big Heart: Third Grader Shares Message Of Hope In First Published Book

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANASSAS, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At just 8 years old, Aniyah Jackson already understands the power of hope and the strength of a story.

Aniyah was born with congenital heart disease, a condition present at birth in which the heart does not develop normally. In her first five years of life, she underwent five heart surgeries. The procedures left her with a prominent scar down the center of her chest-something she now calls her“love scar.”

And instead of hiding it, she embraces it.

A third-grade student at Lake Ridge Elementary School, Aniyah turned her own life experience into a children's book,“Meet Hope with the Love Scar,” a heartfelt story about courage, faith, and choosing love in the face of challenges.

“The book is about giving hope to people that face difficult challenges in their lives,” Aniyah said.

For Aniyah and her family-her mother, Dr. Jasmine Jackson; her father, Emanuel; and her sister, who shares the middle name Hope with the main character in her book-those early years were filled with hospital visits, uncertainty, and prayer. When asked how she stayed brave, Aniyah answered simply:“By praying that it would be alright.”

Her mother watched her daughter face each surgery with resilience well beyond her years. Today, that resilience has transformed into a message of encouragement for other children who may be facing medical challenges or other hardships.

Aniyah's inspiration to write came from close to home. After seeing her mother publish a book of her own, she decided she wanted to become an author, too.

“She saw that I wrote a book, and she wanted to write one herself,” shared Dr. Jackson.

Writing, however, is just one of Aniyah's many creative outlets.

She loves to draw-especially animals like dogs and elephants-and often pairs her illustrations with stories and jokes. She also enjoys singing and dancing, filling her home with music and movement.

Music is a family affair. Aniyah's father is a saxophone player, and in 2020, the family began sharing songs on social media, creating joyful moments during a time when many were searching for connection and hope.

Aniyah's experiences in hospitals have also shaped her dreams for the future.

“I want to be a doctor,” Aniyah said, smiling.“So, I can help other kids like me.”

Aniyah's book centers on the idea that scars do not represent weakness. Instead, they tell stories of survival, strength, and love. By calling hers a“love scar,” she reframes what could have been a source of insecurity into a badge of honor.

Her message resonates beyond children with medical conditions. It speaks to anyone navigating challenges-a reminder that hope can grow even in difficult seasons.

“Meet Hope with the Love Scar” is available for purchase on Amazon.



Contact Information:

Meghan Silas, PWCS Media Relations Coordinator

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