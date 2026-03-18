JOSTENS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS PERMIAN BASIN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE COMPANY SECURES ANOTHER INSTITUTION WITHIN THE UT SYSTEM

Minneapolis, MN, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of graduation and recognition products, is proud to formally announce its new partnership with The University of Texas Permian Basin. The company is thrilled to now serve five out of the nine institutions - including The University of Texas Arlington, The University of Texas El Paso, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, The University of Texas at Tyler and The University of Texas Permian Basin - within the UT System, making Jostens the trusted partner for leading universities across Texas.

Chris Poitras, the GM/SVP of College and Pro-Sports at Jostens, stated,“Jostens is honored to partner with the University of Texas Permian Basin in support of their official ring program. We are truly excited for this opportunity to work with UTPB to develop and support ongoing tradition on their campus through their class ring program. We look forward to engaging students and alumni in this most important recognition of their achievement and pride in their experience.”

The University of Texas Permian Basin is rich with tradition and Jostens is honored to help carry on their legacy by crafting their Official Ring collection. The Official UTPB Ring will serve as a tangible symbol of school pride, dedication and commitment to the University, uniting alumni and students around the world. All who wear the ring will have not only a timeless reminder of their memories and achievements; they will also have a lasting symbol of UTPB traditions, past and present, old and new.

“Working with Jostens has been such a good experience. It never feels like I'm dealing with a company; it feels like I'm working with people who actually care. Everyone I've met from Jostens has been welcoming, easy to talk to and genuinely invested in what we're building together. This partnership has gotten off to an incredible start and that's entirely because of the people on their side who show up, follow through and bring real heart to the work. I'm grateful for them and I'm excited to keep growing this together,” said Jorge Payen, the Director of Alumni Relations & Annual Giving Office of External Relations at The University of Texas Permian Basin.

The Official University of Texas Permian Basin Ring collection launched on November 22, 2025. With several unique styles available, each ring can be customized with text as well as various ring top, metal and finish options. The full collection can be viewed and purchased at jostens/UTPB

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit for more information.

CONTACT: Peter Lai JOSTENS 952-830-3230...