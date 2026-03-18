Hannaford Supermarkets Donates Record 29 Million Pounds Of Food To Local Hunger Relief Organizations In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hannaford stores donated a record amount of fresh, quality food to local food banks and pantries across the Northeast

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a demonstration of continued care for its communities, Hannaford Supermarkets today announced it donated nearly 29 million pounds of food to local food banks and pantries throughout the Northeast in 2025.

The donations, which equate to 24 million meals* for individuals experiencing food insecurity, mark a record amount for the grocery retailer and signifies another year of consistent growth for its food rescue program. Since 2022, Hannaford has increased its annual food donation totals by more than 15 percent.

The increase reflects Hannaford's deep, lasting care for the well-being of its communities, and is the result of ongoing efforts to streamline its food rescue operations and expand the amount and variety of products it donates to local food banks and pantries.

“At Hannaford, our commitment to nourishing our communities goes beyond the shelves of our stores,” said Mike Vail, President of Hannaford Supermarkets.“Our associates work in tandem with trusted community partners to help ensure nutritious food reaches our neighbors in need every day. We're proud to do our part to expand food access for families throughout the region and help families thrive.”

A key component of Hannaford's food donation work is its Fresh Rescue program. Through the program, all 188 Hannaford stores donate nutritious, quality unsold food – including fresh produce, meat and dairy products – to local food pantry partners daily.

Each day, Hannaford associates assess and identify products for donation. Produce may have bruises, shelf items may have damaged packaging, and meat or dairy may be near its sell-by date. However, all items are safe and nutritious to eat. Each store partners with at least one local food pantry who visits the store to pick up the donated product directly. In 2025, Hannaford provided direct donations to eight food banks and more than 450 partner organizations through the Fresh Rescue program.

"Every day, I see firsthand the dedication of our associates to making this program a success," said Jon Fortier, Store Manager at the Hannaford in China, Maine and Fresh Rescue Champion for all Hannaford stores in Maine. "Whether it's carefully sorting fresh produce or coordinating with our community partners, our teams are committed to making a meaningful difference and ensuring that nutritious food reaches those who need it most."

The increase in donations from Hannaford comes as hunger relief organizations across the region report a steady increase in need for food in the communities they serve. Nationally, 48 million people live in food insecure households and hunger rates among youth continue to rise, with 1 in 5 children in the U.S. facing food insecurity.

In its home state of Maine, Hannaford partners with Good Shepherd Food Bank and its vast network of local pantries to increase impact by connecting agencies directly to stores, allowing them to receive and distribute food quickly and efficiently.

“Good Shepherd Food Bank is incredibly grateful for our partnership with Hannaford and their commitment to fighting hunger in Maine,” said Food Bank President, Heather Paquette.“Their Fresh Rescue program provides a steady source of high-quality free food for charitable food programs across the state who are serving the more than 190,000 Mainers who live with food insecurity."

In 2025, Hannaford donated the following amounts to local food bank partners by state:



Maine: 13 million pounds of food, which equates to 11 million meals in partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank

New Hampshire: 5 million pounds of food, which equates to 4 million meals in partnership with New Hampshire Food Bank

New York: 6.5 million pounds of food, which equates to 5.4 million meals in partnership with Food Bank of Central New York and Regional Food Bank

Massachusetts: 2 million pounds of food, which equates to 1.6 million meals in partnership with Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, The Greater Boston Food Bank and Worcester County Food Bank Vermont: 2.5 million pounds of food, which equates to 2 million meals in partnership with Vermont Foodbank



In addition to its food donation efforts, Hannaford also invested a total of nearly $2 million to hunger relief organizations across the region last year, including supporting programs that work to expand access to fresh, locally grown food.

For more information about Hannaford's community efforts and charitable giving initiatives, visit Hannaford/HannafordHelps.

*Based on Feeding America's standard, 1.2 pounds of food is equivalent to one meal.

Video accompanying this announcement is available here.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets is a leading regional grocer operating 188 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Since 1883, Hannaford has been dedicated to delivering fresh, high-quality food with care, while creating“more good” in its communities. Guided by its purpose to cultivate thriving communities, Hannaford continues to build on its commitment to uncommon care by supporting local community partners, being the most welcoming place to work and shop, and taking thoughtful steps to protect the planet for future generations. In 2025, Hannaford donated nearly 29 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and supported approximately 145 community partners across its footprint, helping expand access to fresh food, advance youth development, and support healthier lives. Headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, with stores in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont, Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates. Additional information can be found at

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