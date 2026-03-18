Gowell Technology To Participate In The 38Th Annual Roth Conference
|Event
|38th Annual Roth Conference
|Date
|March 22-24th, 2026
|Location
|The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel – Dana Point, CA
This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. As always, attendees will receive the true Roth experience with many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .
About GOWell Technology Limited
GOWell Technology Limited is an international company that provides a wide range of innovative well logging technologies and distributed sensing solutions for energy companies globally. The Company maintains a multi-disciplinary research and development team with a robust patent portfolio of technology aimed to solve complex industry challenges. GOWell's solutions can be applied to a wide range of wells from traditional energy to energy transition. The Company has a global, diverse customer base with long-term relationships with the key major oil service companies and operators in the energy sector. Headquartered in Singapore, GOWell has a global manufacturing and procurement network, with regional hubs in the United States and UAE in addition to regional operations in more than 50 countries.
For more information about GOWell Technology Limited, visit .
Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group
Cody Slach, Georg Venturatos
949-574-3860
...
Media Relations Contact:
Gateway Group
Zach Kadletz, Ryan Deloney
949-574-3860
...
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