Zeo Energy To Attend 38Th Annual ROTH Conference
Company CEO Tim Bridgewater is attending and will also be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or Zeo's investor relations team at ....
About Zeo Energy Corp.
Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy.
Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts
For Investors:
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group
...
For Media:
Zach Kadletz
Gateway Group
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment