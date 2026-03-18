Seastar Medical To Report Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Financial Results On March 25, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and business progress.

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. MT Webcast: The live webcast and replay can be found here. Register for the call: Preregistration is required to attend the live call and can be accessed here. A pin code and dial in number will be provided with registration.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar Medical's first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal clinical trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

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