BBOT Announces Multiple Presentations At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026
Details on the presentations are as follows:
- Title: The RAS: PI3Kα breaker BBO-10203 inhibits PI3Kα/AKT activity in HER2+ models through non-canonical RAS signaling blockade Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Targeted Protein Degradation and Non-cannonical Oncogenic Signaling Session Type: Oral Presentation Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT Location: Upper Level Ballroom 6DE Abstract Number: 6780 Presenter: James Stice, PhD, Director, BBOT
- Title: BBO-11818: an orally bioavailable, highly potent and selective non-covalent pan-KRAS (ON) and (OFF) inhibitor with robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS-mutant preclinical models Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3 Session Type: Poster Presentation Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT Location: Poster Section 13 Poster Board Number: 24 Poster Number: 7104 Presenter: Carlos Stahlhut, PhD, Associate Director, BBOT
About BBO-11818
BBO-11818 is a selective, orally bioavailable non-covalent inhibitor that targets KRAS in both the ON and OFF states, has high selectivity over HRAS and NRAS, and displays strong activity in KRAS-mutant preclinical models, including KRASG12D and KRASG12V. BBO-11818 potently suppresses MAPK signaling and inhibits cell proliferation in KRAS-mutant cell lines and mouse models. BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KONQUER-101 trial
About BBO-10203
BBO-10203 is a first-in-class small molecule which breaks the protein-protein interaction between RAS and PI3Kα and inhibits RAS-mediated activation of the PI3Kα pathway. It selectively disrupts oncogenic RAS-PI3Kα signaling while sparing insulin-mediated glucose uptake, potentially maintaining efficacy with reduced risk of hyperglycemia or hyperinsulinemia. BBO-10203 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 BREAKER-101 trial
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit LinkedIn
BBOT Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Heather Armstrong
BBOT
...
Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
...
a-BridgeBio-Onc.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment