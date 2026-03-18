Dlocal Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
|Three months ended on December 31
|Year ended on December 31
|2025
|2024
|% change
|2025
|2024
|% change
|Key Performance metrics
|(In millions of US$ except for %)
|TPV
|13,107
|7,714
|70%
|40,816
|25,575
|60%
|Revenue
|337.9
|204.5
|65%
|1,093.6
|746.0
|47%
|Gross Profit
|115.8
|83.7
|38%
|402.8
|294.7
|37%
|Gross Profit margin
|34%
|41%
|-7p.p
|37%
|40%
|-3p.p
|Adjusted EBITDA
|78.4
|56.9
|38%
|278.1
|188.7
|47%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|23%
|28%
|-5p.p
|25%
|25%
|0p.p
|Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit
|68%
|68%
|0p.p
|69%
|64%
|5p.p
|Net income
|55.6
|29.7
|87%
|196.9
|120.5
|63%
|Net income margin
|16%
|15%
|2p.p
|18%
|16%
|2p.p
Full year 2026 outlook
For 2026, dLocal provides the following financial guidance:
|Metric
|2025
|2026 Guidance
|Key considerations
|TPV
|$40.8B
|50% - 60% YoY
|
|Gross Profit
|$403M
|22.5% – 27.5% YoY
|
|Operating Profit
|$220M
|27.5% – 32.5% YoY
|
Consider the following in connection with our guidance: emerging markets remain volatile, reflecting the evolving global macroeconomic, currency and trade landscape and its potential impact on these economies. Our key exposures include the evolving Brazilian tax environment, Argentine FX, tariff sensitivity (particularly in Mexico), electoral uncertainty across the region, and broader FX risk across our emerging market footprint.
Dividend payment and share repurchase program
Following our dividend policy of 30% of the prior year's free cash flow, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of an aggregate of US$57.2 million, equivalent to approximately US$0.1939 per share, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2026, to be paid on June 10, 2026. Per-share amount is subject to adjustment according to the number of shares outstanding as of the record date.
Additionally, given our confidence that the business will generate significant cash in the medium term beyond our minimum liquidity requirements and dividend policy commitments, and rather than hold excess cash on our balance sheet, the Board authorized a new share repurchase program to purchase up to US$300 million of Class A common shares, expiring at the earliest of March 2027 or upon reaching the repurchase limit.
Special note regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment's performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources. Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the finance income and costs, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges,other operating gain/loss,other non-recurring costs, and inflation adjustment. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenues. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit. Although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal's Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment's performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal's performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities.
The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal's Adjusted EBITDA to net income:
|$ in thousands
|Three months ended on December 31
|Year ended on December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Profit for the period
|55,637
|29,701
|196,902
|120,469
|Income tax expense
|8,915
|11,090
|31,752
|30,550
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,527
|4,888
|26,260
|17,177
|Finance income and costs, net
|(3,376)
|1,085
|(12,943)
|(17,174)
|Share-based payment non-cash charges
|6,365
|6,339
|24,136
|23,780
|Other operating loss1
|(584)
|1,307
|4,715
|5,257
|Secondary offering expenses
|-
|-
|739
|-
|Impairment loss / (gain) on financial assets
|392
|533
|2,189
|440
|Inflation adjustment
|1,541
|392
|4,204
|6,655
|Other non-recurring costs
|-
|1,571
|124
|1,571
|Adjusted EBITDA
|78,417
|56,906
|278,078
|188,725
Note: 1 The Company wrote off certain amounts primarily related to merchants and processors that have been off-boarded or for which the balances are no longer considered recoverable by dLocal.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation
We calculate“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash (used in) / generated from cash flows from operating activities, less (i) changes in working capital (merchant), and (ii) capital expenditures. The working capital (merchant) is defined as (i) changes in Trade receivables net (disclosed in Note 16 to our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Note 21 to our financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“FY25 Financial statements” and“FY24 Financial Statements”, respectively)), plus (ii) changes in Trade payables (disclosed in Note 21 to our FY25 and FY24 Financial Statements), plus (iii) changes in Other tax liabilities (disclosed in note 23 to our FY25 and FY24 Financial Statements). Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and additions of intangible assets.
Management uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure for evaluating the Company's cash generation and the cash available for distribution to our shareholders as dividends pursuant to our dividend policy. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a financial measure recognized under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to cash generated from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. See below for a reconciliation of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the nearest IFRS measure.
The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal's Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation:
|$ in thousands (except percentages)
|Three months ended on December 31
|Year ended on December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used in ) / generated from operating activities
|100,413
|(141,132)
|415,457
|(32,784)
|Changes in working capital (merchant)1
|(24,007)
|179,760
|(187,981)
|146,034
|Capital expenditures2
|(11,490)
|(6,126)
|(36,785)
|(22,647)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|64,915
|32,503
|190,690
|90,602
Note: 1 Changes in working capital (merchant) consists of (i) changes in the period in the balance of trade receivables net, plus (ii) changes in the period in the balance of trade payables, plus (iii) changes in the period in the balance of other tax liabilities. 2 Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and Additions of Intangible Assets.
dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month and twelve-month periods December 31, 2025 and 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)
|Three months ended on December 31
|Year ended on December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Continuing operations
|Revenues
|337,888
|204,491
|1,093,587
|745,974
|Cost of services
|(222,084)
|(120,780)
|(690,831)
|(451,301)
|Gross profit
|115,803
|83,711
|402,756
|294,673
|Technology and development expenses
|(7,715)
|(6,822)
|(30,707)
|(25,625)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(6,341)
|(5,598)
|(26,457)
|(21,626)
|General and administrative expenses
|(39,223)
|(27,183)
|(118,773)
|(101,225)
|Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets
|(392)
|(533)
|(2,189)
|(440)
|Other operating loss
|584
|(1,307)
|(4,715)
|(5,257)
|Operating profit
|62,716
|42,268
|219,915
|140,500
|Finance income
|7,043
|12,036
|40,798
|66,875
|Finance costs
|(3,666)
|(13,121)
|(27,855)
|(49,701)
|Inflation adjustment
|(1,541)
|(392)
|(4,204)
|(6,655)
|Other results
|1,835
|(1,477 )
|8,739
|10,519
|Profit before income tax
|64,551
|40,791
|228,654
|151,019
|Income tax expense
|(8,915)
|(11,090)
|(31,752)
|(30,550)
|Profit for the period
|55,637
|29,701
|196,902
|120,469
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the Group
|55,536
|29,682
|196,801
|120,416
|Non-controlling interest
|101
|19
|101
|53
|Profit for the period
|55,637
|29,701
|196,902
|120,469
|Earnings per share (in USD)
|Basic Earnings per share
|0.19
|0.11
|0.68
|0.42
|Diluted Earnings per share
|0.18
|0.10
|0.65
|0.39
|Other comprehensive Income
|Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations
|(194)
|(4,417)
|5,016
|(11,188)
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|(194 )
|(4,417 )
|5,016
|(11,188 )
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|55,442
|25,284
|201,918
|109,281
|Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
|Owners of the Group
|50,360
|25,311
|196,801
|109,290
|Non-controlling interest
|67
|(27)
|101
|(9)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|55,442
|25,284
|201,918
|109,281
dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended on December 31
|2025
|2025
|on December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|719,897
|604,467
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|99,089
|95,026
|Trade and other receivables
|572,024
|576,389
|Derivative financial instruments
|140
|828
|Other assets
|29,607
|30,328
|Total Current Assets
|1,420,757
|1,307,038
|Non-Current Assets
|Trade and other receivables
|25,982
|13,823
|Deferred tax assets
|7,666
|5,429
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,985
|4,116
|Right-of-use assets
|2,995
|3,212
|Intangible assets
|73,965
|71,754
|Other assets
|5,614
|3,383
|Total Non-Current Assets
|120,207
|101,715
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,540,964
|1,408,753
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|854,436
|816,729
|Lease liabilities
|1,076
|1,147
|Tax liabilities
|21,500
|14,806
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,567
|1,606
|Financial liabilities
|86,898
|63,079
|Provisions
|433
|388
|Total Current Liabilities
|965,910
|897,754
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|3,316
|3,768
|Lease liabilities
|2,309
|2,566
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|5,625
|6,334
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|971,535
|904,088
|EQUITY
|Share Capital
|590
|588
|Share Premium
|7,097
|-
|Treasury Shares
|-
|-
|Capital Reserve
|42,641
|40,418
|Other Reserves
|(15,885)
|(15,758)
|Retained earnings
|534,818
|479,283
|Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group
|569,261
|504,531
|Non-controlling interest
|168
|134
|TOTAL EQUITY
|569,429
|504,665
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1,540,964
|1,408,753
dLocal Limited
Certain interim financial information.
Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month and twelve-month periods December 31, 2025 and 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended on December 31
|Year ended on December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before income tax
|64,551
|40,791
|228,654
|151,019
|Adjustments:
|Interest Income from financial instruments
|(6,747)
|(6,921)
|(26,253)
|(28,266)
|Interest charges for lease liabilities
|108
|370
|254
|501
|Other interests charges
|(314)
|739
|1,971
|3,758
|Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments
|1,835
|(627)
|6,924
|19,462
|Net exchange differences
|2,053
|5,914
|18,592
|24,787
|Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at FVPL
|(295)
|(3,922)
|(14,545)
|(37,416)
|Amortization of Intangible assets
|8,677
|4,364
|23,857
|15,511
|Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use
|(29)
|652
|2,403
|1,884
|Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures
|6,365
|6,339
|24,136
|23,780
|Other operating gain
|(584)
|786
|4,715
|4,736
|Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets
|392
|533
|2,189
|440
|Inflation adjustment and other financial results
|797
|(5,704)
|6,490
|(17,063)
|76,810
|43,314
|279,387
|163,133
|Changes in working capital
|Increase in Trade and other receivables
|(7,602)
|(109,487)
|(90,153)
|(162,645)
|Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets
|(1,000)
|4,128
|2,250
|5,427
|Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables
|37,707
|(70,700)
|256,649
|(6,957)
|Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities
|(915)
|(3,835)
|(5,573)
|(3,184)
|Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions
|45
|222
|(67)
|138
|Cash (used) / generated from operating activities
|105,046
|(136,359 )
|442,493
|(4,088 )
|Income tax paid
|(4,633)
|(4,773)
|(27,036)
|(28,696)
|Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities
|100,413
|(141,132 )
|415,457
|(32,784 )
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment
|(602)
|(427)
|(2,282)
|(1,705)
|Additions of Intangible assets
|(10,888)
|(5,699)
|(34,503)
|(20,942)
|Acquisition of financial assets at FVPL
|(136,168)
|(14,852)
|(283,536)
|(121,468)
|Collections of financial assets at FVPL
|132,854
|-
|311,881
|108,097
|Interest collected from financial instruments
|(32,007)
|6,921
|(12,501)
|28,266
|Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL
|38,753
|(10,000)
|26,253
|(10,000)
|Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities
|(8,058 )
|(24,057 )
|5,312
|(17,752 )
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repurchase of shares
|-
|-
|-
|(101,067)
|Share-options exercise paid
|2,957
|358
|4,371
|1,853
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|(149,982)
|-
|Interest payments on lease liability
|(108)
|(370)
|(254)
|(501)
|Principal payments on lease liability
|896
|(112)
|(601)
|(552)
|Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments
|(1,185)
|(8)
|(8,849)
|(15,017)
|Net proceeds from financial liabilities
|28,888
|33,653
|51,796
|50,428
|Interest payments on financial liabilities
|(5,241)
|(1,633)
|(15,864)
|(2,281)
|Other finance expense paid
|448
|(327)
|(1,690)
|(1,450)
|Net cash used in by financing activities
|26,655
|31,561
|(121,073 )
|(68,587 )
|Net increase in cash flow
|119,010
|(133,628 )
|299,695
|(119,123 )
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|604,467
|560,533
|425,172
|536,160
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow
|119,010
|(133,628)
|299,695
|(119,123)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents
|(3,580)
|(1,732)
|(4,970)
|8,135
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|719,897
|425,172
|719,897
|425,172
About dLocal
dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the“One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit .
Forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal's current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, gross profit and Operating Profit. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the“Risk Factors,” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.
Beginning in 2026, we expect to provide guidance in respect of Operating Profit, which management believes is useful as a measure to compare our operating results to the operations of other companies in our industry, and to assess our operating performance independently of our capital structure, tax position, and non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.
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This press release does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34,“Interim Financial Reporting” nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1“Presentation of Financial Statements”. The fourth quarter financial information in this press release has not been audited nor has it been subject to any limited review procedures, whereas the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 are audited.
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