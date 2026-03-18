Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2026 Monthly Dividend And February 28, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



March 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2026 Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 15, 2026



VERO BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2026. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 15, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 18, 2026, the Company had 195,511,115 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2026, the Company had 193,621,550 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:



RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty RMBS Risk Measures



About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.