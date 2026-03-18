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ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend


2026-03-18 04:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on April 10, 2026, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit .

Contact: ATN International, Inc.
Michele Satrowsky
Vice President, Corporate Treasurer
978-619-1300

Source: ATN International, Inc.


MENAFN18032026004107003653ID1110880176



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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