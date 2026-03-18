Innventure To Present At The Upcoming 38Th Annual Roth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), an industrial growth conglomerate, today announced that Lucas Harper, Chief Investment Officer, will attend the 38Annual Roth Conference on March 23 and March 24, 2026, in Laguna Niguel, California.

Mr. Harper will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 24, beginning at approximately 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT. The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website and via this link. Mr. Harper will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure's approach seeks to uniquely bridge the”Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

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Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

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