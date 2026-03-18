Pattern Expands Global Patent Protection For PCI020302 Across U.S., Mexico, Europe, And Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens international IP portfolio supporting development of triple-negative breast cancer therapy through 2040

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced expanded global intellectual property protection for its investigational cancer therapy candidate, PCI020302, a preclinical-stage oncology asset.

The Company has been granted patents in the United States and Mexico covering the composition and method of use for PCI020302, a proprietary combination of existing small molecule drugs targeting triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). In Europe, Pattern has secured broad protection with its TNBC-focused patent granted and in force across multiple jurisdictions, including 17 European Union countries as well as the United Kingdom and Switzerland. In Australia, the corresponding patent application has been accepted and is proceeding toward grant. Collectively, these patents extend protection for PCI020302 through 2040, strengthening exclusivity around a lead oncology asset and supporting future development and partnership opportunities.

PCI020302 was identified using the Company's PatternDETM (PDE) platform and has demonstrated activity in preclinical animal models in studies conducted by an independent global contract research organization (CRO). The therapy is designed as a multi-drug combination approach to address the complexity of TNBC biology.

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of breast cancer that lacks targeted therapies and disproportionately affects younger and underserved populations. PCI020302 represents a combination-based therapeutic strategy leveraging synergistic interactions between existing drugs identified through Pattern's proprietary PDE platform.

PDE is designed to uncover deep, explainable patterns in complex biological data, enabling the discovery of novel therapeutic combinations with strong experimental validation.

“We are excited to expand our global patent footprint for PCI020302 across key international markets,” said Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO of Pattern.“These milestones reflect both the strength of our underlying technology and our commitment to developing impactful therapies for patients facing aggressive cancers like TNBC. Our growing IP portfolio supports our mission to translate breakthrough discoveries into real-world solutions.”

PCI020302 is part of Pattern's broader oncology pipeline, all derived from its PDE platform. The Company continues to pursue partnerships and development pathways to bring these innovations closer to clinical application.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, climate challenges and materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance in the EU, and energy services. See .

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