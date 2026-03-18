America's Most Advanced Mobile Tactical Cannon, SIGMA, On Display At AUSA Global Force In Huntsville, Alabama

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SIGMA, Elbit Systems of America's (Elbit America ) fielded offering for the United States Army's Self-Propelled Howitzer Modernization program will be on rare display at the AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exhibition in Huntsville, Alabama, March 24-26, 2026.

Built in Charleston, South Carolina, SIGMA stands alone as the only self-propelled wheeled howitzer manufactured in the U.S. With advanced maneuverability, SIGMA's 10x10 platform successfully moves with brigade combat teams across complex terrain and can shoot and scoot in less than 60 seconds.

Delivering exclusive 360-degree firing, SIGMA is equipped with an automated 155mm turret and is the only self-propelled wheeled cannon that can fire all variations of 155mm munitions in the U.S. Army's arsenal. In the field, SIGMA serves with a 40-round onboard magazine and can shoot an astounding eight rounds per minute – all while keeping its three-person crew well protected in the armored cab.

“SIGMA was designed to deliver real overmatch, so Soldiers can fight, survive, and win in the most contested environments,” said Luke Savoie, President and CEO of Elbit America.“This platform provides the might and modernization our U.S. Army artillery formations demand. SIGMA is built for Warriors, made with American grit, and it's ready now.”

In partnership with Oshkosh Defense, providers of the artillery system's vehicle base, Elbit America's SIGMA will be on display in Oshkosh's booth, 411, just across the aisle from Elbit America in booth 532. Both are inside the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. The exhibit hall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24-25, and 9 a.m. to noon on March 26.

Experience firsthand what American-made artillery dominance looks like with Elbit America's SIGMA Mobile Tactical Cannon.

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