The Association Of Related Churches Celebrates Mill City Church's First Permanent Location In Fort Collins, Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Association of Related Churches celebrates Mill City Church's first permanent facility after 14 years of faithful, mobile ministry in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mill City Church, led by Pastors Aaron and Jossie Stern, has officially moved into its first permanent location after 14 years of meeting in mobile venues throughout Fort Collins. Planted in 2012 as ARC Church Plant No. 255, Mill City Church's new building marks a significant milestone for the growing congregation and the broader Northern Colorado community.

Located in the center of town, the building was originally constructed as a church in 1981 on land long designated for a house of worship. After the previous congregation declined, Mill City Church purchased the property, preserving it for Kingdom impact and stepping into a renewed vision to revitalize it as a vibrant outpost of faith in the city.

After years of setting up and tearing down each week, the church now has the ability to put down permanent roots, with doors open and a visible presence in the community seven days a week. The new location provides expanded opportunities to serve individuals and families across all ages and backgrounds, reflecting the church's original vision to build a life-giving church for the entire spectrum of the community.

Throughout the 14-year journey, Pastors Aaron and Jossie credit God's provision and the support of The Association of Related Churches for helping them navigate seasons of growth, challenge, and transition. The ARC network provided training, coaching, and relational support as the church matured from a mobile plant into an established local presence.

The move into a permanent facility represents more than a building milestone; it reflects years of perseverance, faith, and community partnership. As Mill City Church steps into this new chapter, its leadership remains committed to reaching Northern Colorado with a message of hope and building a strong, life-giving church for generations to come.

About The Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global church-planting network dedicated to launching, connecting, and equipping local churches. Founded in 2000, ARC provides assessment, training, coaching, and resources to pastors and church planters, helping them build life-giving churches in communities across the nation and around the world.

The Association of Related ChurchesBirmingham, ALEmail:...Phone: 205.981.4566Website: