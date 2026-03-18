Award-Winning Songwriter And Musician Ben Calhoun Partners With Mission Aviation Fellowship To Release New Single“Lift My Eyes” On March 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guelph, Ontario, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --- Acclaimed Christian country music songwriter Ben Calhoun, frontman of Citizen Way, has announced the release of his new single,“Lift My Eyes,” debuting on March 27, 2026. Created in partnership with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), the powerful anthem uses the backdrop of global aviation missions to inspire bold faith in action, challenging listeners to respond to God's calling in their own lives.

The journey toward the release of 'Lift My Eyes' is designed to transport listeners to the world's most remote and cut-off communities where MAF's wings are a lifeline. The experience began February 28, 2026 with a dedicated podcast feature exploring Calhoun's personal mission-driven roots, followed by a special episode of“Cockpit Karaoke,” a music session filmed mid-flight on an MAF aircraft. The episode offers a high-altitude look at Calhoun's creative process and his desire to mobilize people for the Gospel.

Inspired by his personal journey and a transformative visit to MAF's Idaho headquarters, where he saw the plane of Nate Saint and Jim Elliot, Calhoun sought to create a soundtrack for the life-changing work he witnessed.“We live in a world that is more connected than ever, yet there are still places where a simple infection is a death sentence because there is no road out,” said Calhoun.“When I saw the footage of children running toward an MAF plane, I realized the incredible hope MAF brings to these cut-off communities.”

“In working alongside Ben, I saw his deep-seated desire to not only shine a light on the millions of people who are often overlooked or considered too difficult or dangerous to reach but to create a bridge between faith and action,” said Nicole Victory, Head of Artist Engagement for MAF.“Our hope is that this song inspires people to act. To do what God has called them to do, whether it's in our own communities or a remote village. We are all called to serve.”

The new track highlights Calhoun's“Three S” songwriting philosophy: scriptural, singable, and simple. By focusing on these elements, he hopes to create a universal message that resonates with everyone from regular churchgoers to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith. One of the song's most poignant lines,“Every mountain is just another way to see how you move them,” reflects Calhoun's belief in God's provision even in the face of difficulty.

“MAF's mission is very specific. They have a clear goal in mind and a clear way to get there,” said Calhoun.“In a world that can often feel like shifting sand, MAF is concrete. They reach the places on this side of heaven that still need us to go.”

Photos, b-roll and interviews with Ben Calhoun are available. Please contact Laura Carroll (...) for more information.

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About Ben Calhoun

Ben Calhoun is a chart-topping songwriter, producer, and the founding frontman of the CCM band Citizen Way. With two #1 radio hits and multiple Top 10 singles to his credit, Ben is currently expanding his musical footprint into mainstream and country markets. A multi-faceted entrepreneur, he is the founder of General Records, where he mentors artists in production and management, and Jetfether Books, through which he authored his first children's book. Deeply committed to service, Ben founded the non-profit fundraising platform Generosity Rocks and serves as an ambassador for Deer Run Camp. Based in Franklin, TN, he is a devoted husband and father of three, currently touring with his family on“The Daddy's Home Tour.” To learn more, visit bencalhoun.

About Mission Aviation Fellowship Canada

Mission Aviation Fellowship is a Christian ministry that operates over 120 aircraft in 29 countries worldwide. MAF transports Christian workers, patients, relief workers, community supplies, and medical aid to the world's most remote regions and places of deepest human need. Operating for over 80 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship has developed into a worldwide team of specialists; over 450 missionary staff families, including roughly 50 Canadians and their families, serve in both technical and support roles. Our mission is to serve together to bring help, hope, and healing through aviation; our vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ. To learn more, visit

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Ben Calhoun in the cockpit of an MAF airplane.

CONTACT: Matthew Schroeder Mission Aviation Fellowship Canada 647-262-3360...