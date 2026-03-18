DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Persons Affected By The ID Care Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against ID Care. On November 5, 2025, ID Care discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

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About ID Care

ID Care, with locations throughout New Jersey, is a healthcare practice specializing in infectious disease services. ID Care provides treatment across infectious diseases, infusion services, wound treatments, and travel care.

What happened?

On or about November 5, 2025, ID Care became aware of suspicious activity affecting certain systems within its computer network. ID Care launched an investigation, with assistance from cybersecurity specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the data breach. The investigation determined an unknown actor gained access to a subset of ID Care's network on November 5, 2025, and accessed or downloaded certain files without authorization.

The compromised files include sensitive personal information, including full name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, health insurance information, and medical information, including treatment, diagnosis, and prescription information. ID Care has reported the event to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding ID Care, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the ID Care data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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