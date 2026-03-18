Routed To Heaven Ignites Global Conversation On Near-Death Experiences And Purpose-Driven Faith

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a time marked by uncertainty and spiritual searching, Routed to Heaven: How Near-Death Experiences, Afterlife Testimonies And Heavenly Insights Can Help You Live With Intention emerges as a compelling and timely release from author Julie Bonn Blank, alongside contributors Pam Farrel, Dawn Caldwell De Wulf, Kelly Fritz, and others. With a foreword by Randy Kay and endorsements from respected Christian voices including Gabe Poirot and Steve Kang, the book is already resonating deeply with readers seeking answers about eternity and purpose.

At the center of the book is Julie Bonn Blank's own extraordinary near-death experience. Following a sudden medical crisis and clinical death, she describes an encounter with Jesus and an overwhelming sense of Heaven's reality. In that moment, she received a clear message that would shape her life's mission: There is still much work to be done. Her story serves as the foundation for a broader collection of more than twenty testimonies from individuals who briefly crossed into eternity and returned transformed.

Routed to Heaven stands apart by pairing these remarkable accounts with thoughtful, compassionate insight. Each testimony is accompanied by reflections that address real-world struggles such as fear, grief, trauma, unforgiveness, and spiritual warfare. Drawing from years of ministry and personal hardship, Bonn Blank provides readers not only inspiration but practical tools for spiritual growth and resilience.

The book introduces what Bonn Blank calls the Heaven-Minded Mission Manifesto, a guiding framework designed to help readers live with intentional, faith-driven purpose. Through practices such as prayer, worship, gratitude, and reliance on the Holy Spirit, readers are encouraged to move beyond survival mode and step into a more active, spiritually aligned life.

Designed for both individual reflection and group study, the book includes Pause and Ponder sections at the end of each chapter. A companion study guide, scheduled for release on April 1, 2026, expands the experience with guided questions, scripture exploration, and actionable exercises, making it ideal for churches, ministries, and small groups.

This work speaks directly to those questioning life's deeper meaning, seeking healing, or longing to strengthen their faith. Its message is clear and urgent: Heaven is real, time is limited, and every life carries divine significance.

Julie Bonn Blank is a faith-based author, speaker, and ministry leader dedicated to helping others discover their God-given purpose. Through her writing and outreach, she has impacted audiences worldwide, encouraging spiritual awakening and intentional living rooted in biblical truth.

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