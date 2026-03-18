SBI VC Trade Kicks Off Retail USDC Lending As Stablecoins Rise

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SBI Holdings' crypto arm, SBI VC Trade, is rolling out a USDC lending product in Japan, enabling retail users to lend Circle 's stablecoin to the platform under fixed-term agreements in exchange for interest. The offering limits per-user exposure to 5,000 USDC, with the loan treated as an asset to SBI VC Trade rather than a traditional bank deposit. As such, customers bear counterparty risk, and funds cannot be withdrawn or transferred during the fixed term. SBI noted that borrowed USDC may be re-lent as part of its operational use.

The launch represents another step in Japan's ongoing stablecoin rollout, bringing a consumer-accessible USDC yield product to market via a licensed domestic platform. While the product offers yield relative to typical cash deposits, it carries different protections and risk profiles compared with traditional deposits, a distinction SBI emphasized in its communication with users.

SBI VC Trade introduces a USDC lending product in Japan, offering fixed-term yields to retail users with a maximum of 5,000 USDC per offering. Participants lend USDC directly to SBI VC Trade, meaning they assume counterparty risk rather than enjoying bank-like deposit protections. Funds are not withdrawable or transferable during the fixed term, and SBI may re-lend the borrowed USDC as part of its operations. The move aligns with Japan's broader strategy to expand stablecoin use, building on regulatory approvals that allowed a full-scale USDC launch in March 2025 and related partnerships to promote USDC adoption. Past milestones include a Circle joint venture announced in August to widen USDC usage in Japan and a December agreement with Startale to explore a yen-denominated stablecoin for tokenized assets and cross-border settlement.

Key takeawaysA new yields channel within Japan's stablecoin push

According to SBI VC Trade, the new USDC lending product is designed as a fixed-term loan to the trading platform. Retail users who participate will receive periodic interest payments, with the caveat that their principal remains tied up for the term's duration. The 5,000 USDC cap per offering provides a practical limit intended to balance retail participation with the platform's liquidity management.

From SBI's perspective, the arrangement enables the company to monetize borrowed USDC through its business operations, which could include further lending or other use of the stablecoin within its ecosystem. For users, the arrangement differentiates itself from a traditional bank deposit by not offering typical deposit protections or insurance and by introducing explicit counterparty risk. The lack of withdrawal or transfer capability during the term further underscores the product's fixed nature and the need for careful risk assessment by potential participants.

Japan's evolving stablecoin landscape and SBI's strategic cadence

Japan's stablecoin framework has gradually matured over the past year, with USDC receiving regulatory clearance to operate as a fully licensed dollar stablecoin in the country. Circle announced that approval enabled USDC to be used as a fully approved global dollar stablecoin in Japan, marking a notable policy shift toward formalized stablecoin use in consumer and business finance.

In parallel with the USDC licensing progress, SBI has been advancing its broader stablecoin strategy. The firm previously disclosed plans in November to pursue a USDC lending product and to explore exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings via its domestic network. The trajectory continued with a March 2025 milestone: SBI VC Trade launched a full-scale USDC service in Japan after receiving regulatory clearance earlier in the month, signaling a more formalized entry of USDC into Japan's financial fabric.

Additionally, SBI's collaboration slate includes notable partnerships aimed at expanding USDC utility in Japan. In August, SBI announced a joint venture with Circle to accelerate USDC adoption and develop new use cases for the stablecoin within the Japanese market. Later in December, SBI partnered with Startale to develop a regulated yen-denominated stablecoin intended for tokenized assets and settlement on a global scale, with a planned launch in 2026's second quarter. These developments illustrate SBI's multi-pronged approach to integrating stablecoins into everyday finance and cross-border settlement workflows.

What this means for users and the market

For retail participants, the new lending product offers a structured pathway to earn interest on USDC holdings, presenting a tangible yield option beyond cash equivalents. However, the fixed-term and counterparty-risk profile differ from traditional deposits. Users should weigh the potential yield against the absence of typical bank protections and the inability to react to market shifts during the term.

From a market perspective, the move reinforces Japan's position as a testing ground for regulated stablecoins with consumer-facing products. It also underscores SBI's ongoing commitment to expanding stablecoin infrastructure and use cases-aligning with regulatory clearances and partnerships that broaden USDC's reach in Japan. For traders and builders, the evolving framework highlights a growing ecosystem where stablecoins can be leveraged beyond transfers and payments, into yield-bearing and asset-financing structures that require robust risk disclosures and clear regulatory alignment.

As SBI continues to expand its stablecoin footprint, observers will be watching for further details on risk management, liquidity provisions, and protection measures for users in future offerings. Market participants will also be keen to see how other licensed players in Japan respond-whether more fixed-term lending or yield-bearing products emerge, and how these services interact with evolving regulatory expectations and consumer protections.

Overall, SBI VC Trade's USDC lending pilot reflects a broader shift toward productized stablecoin utilities in regulated markets, where consumer access to yields sits alongside explicit risk disclosures and the necessity for strong counterparty governance. The coming months should reveal how this model scales and how users balance return opportunities with the attendant risk framework in one of the world's most scrutinized crypto jurisdictions.

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