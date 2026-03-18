Smartphone For All Wins The Pinnacle Awards (Platinum) And Merit Awards (Gold) For Digital Inclusion, Accessibility And Bridging The Digital Divide

Smartphone For All ( ), a business committed to digital inclusion, has won the 2025 Pinnacle Awards (Telecoms and Wireless Category) Digital Inclusion&Accessibility Champion and the 2026 Merit Award (Telecoms and Wireless) Digital Divide. The Pinnacle Awards is a reputable global program honoring innovation and excellence across industries. According to Katie Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards,“The Telecom and Wireless Sector continue to set the pace for innovation, connecting people and businesses worldwide. We are proud to recognize the organizations that exemplify ingenuity, reliability and impact in one of the most dynamic industries on the planet”.

In the same vein, Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards states that“this year's winners reflect excellence across the ecosystem-demonstrating the technologies and strategies that are shaping the future of communications”.

Smartphone For All had earlier in the year 2025 unveiled an ambitious campaign to bridge Africa's digital divide by providing affordable, high-quality smartphones and connectivity and AI at the edge to consumers who are excluded from the digital world across the continent.

Established on the belief that exclusion from the digital ecosystem locks people out of opportunities and lifestyle enhancements. Smartphone For All aims that every individual-regardless of income, geography, or background- can fully participate in the digital economy and the evolving AI transformation.

According to Mr. Babatunde Osho, Founder/CEO of Smartphone For All,“The digital divide is not just a technology gap-it's an opportunity gap. When someone does not have access to a smartphone, they are cut off from education, jobs, healthcare, financial services, and even their own voice. Our mission is to close that gap, one device at a time and build Africa's largest digital inclusion platform. We are glad that the Pinnacle and Telecom&Wireless Awards have recognized what we are doing to improve digital inclusion and accessibility in Africa”

Smartphone For All partners with MNOs to provide smartphones to 2G/3G subscribers who cannot afford 4G smartphone across Africa. The initiative was launched with MTN in South Africa in May 2025 for an initial period of one year with a smartphone device at ZAR 99 or $5. The plan is targeting about 1.2m devices. The vision of Smartphone for All is to take the offering to other African countries like Cote D'Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and other markets. Apart from the benefits for the subscribers, there are obvious MNO benefits of better spectrum utilization with 4G+ networks over legacy 2G/3G networks. For regulators and government, the benefits include productivity enhancements and digital inclusion among citizens.

According to a report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, 10% growth in broadband connectivity results in 1.4% growth in GDP in low- and middle-income countries and 1.2% growth in high income countries. African countries like South Africa are actively incentivizing this growth through policies like a ban on new 2G/3G device activations starting from December 31, 2024, and a complete shutdown by December 31, 2027. The government has also reduced taxes on certain classes of smartphones to drive adoption.

According to Jeff Miller, Director at Smartphone for all, 'Smartphone For All is not just a business, it is a movement powering Africa into the next phase of development. Digital access is the foundation of inclusion in commerce, wellbeing and civic engagement. The pathway to growth for Africa is to bring more Africans into the digital ecosystem spanning financial, educational, public health, trade and other streams of innovation.'

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Smartphone For All.

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About Smartphone for All:

Smartphone for All is a social enterprise on a mission to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that every individual, regardless of economic circumstances, has access to quality smartphone technology and the connectivity needed to participate fully in today's digital economy