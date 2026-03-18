Royal Moroccan Football Federation Acknowledges Decision Rendered By The Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Appeals Committee

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) ( ) wishes to reiterate that its appeal was ever aimed at contesting the sporting merit or performance of the teams involved in this tournament, but solely to ensure the proper enforcement of competition regulations.

The federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the regulations, ensuring the clarity of the competitive framework and maintaining the stability of African football competitions.

The Federation also wishes to commend all the nations that participated in this year's edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which served as a significant moment for African football.

The FRMF will issue a more comprehensive official statement in the coming days after a scheduled meeting of its governing bodies

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.

Contact:

FRMF

Omar KHYARI

+212 661-435843