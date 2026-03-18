Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, March 18, 2026
The Blue Note Rio's first session tonight reunites two musicians whose friendship was forged at the Berklee College of Music: Brazilian guitarist Bernardo Bosisio and Peruvian drummer and percussionist Jorge Pérez-Albela. The concert celebrates the rhythmic richness of the Americas - jazz filtered through Brazilian harmony and Peruvian percussion, with the cajón peruano alongside the drum kit. The band includes Danilo Andrade on keyboards, Leonardo Reis on percussion and Bruno Aguilar on double bass. Pérez-Albela, who has an international career as an educator and composer, brings a refined sonority marked by deep reverence for cultural traditions. The duo proposes an experience where jazz meets Latin American rhythms in real time - vibrant, sensitive, spontaneous. One session at 20h. The Blue Note opens from 17h for free-entry Happy Hour on the calçadão and piano bar. Tickets via Eventim. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos.Wed 8 pm · Tickets via Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Happy Hour calçadão from 5 pm · Free 2Blue Note Rio - Flávia Bittencourt · Nordeste MPB · Nordeste · Forró
The late session at the Blue Note Rio belongs to Flávia Bittencourt and "De Dominguinhos a Zé Ramalho" at 22h30. Bittencourt, a São Luís-born singer who has built a career interpreting the Northeastern Brazilian songbook with intelligence and emotion, traverses the distance between José Domingos de Morais - the accordionist from Garanhuns who became Dominguinhos - and José Ramalho Neto, the Paraíba-born poet-rocker whose catalogue runs from "Admirável Gado Novo" to "Eu Sou Apenas um Rapaz Latino-Americano." The show is part of the Blue Note Rio's Mês das Mulheres programming - nearly 30 female-led shows through March. The late-session format (22h30 start, access after the first show ends) gives this a more intimate, committed audience. Same venue, same address. Tickets via Eventim.Wed 10:30 pm · Tickets via Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Mês das Mulheres · Late session 3Rio Scenarium - Wednesday Session Samba · Gafieira · Choro
The Rio Scenarium reopens tonight after its Tuesday–Sunday rest - Wednesday is the first night of the week in this three-storey casarão on Rua do Lavradio that has been running samba, choro, gafieira and MPB since 2001. The Guardian named it one of the ten best bars in the world, and the decoration - ten thousand antique pieces, century-old furniture, vintage instruments - makes the venue a destination beyond the music. Wednesday at the Scenarium is the gentlest night: the crowd is smaller, the cover is lower (~R$30 vs R$45 on Saturdays), and the dance floor has room. The house typically programmes two acts - a samba or choro group in the early evening, followed by a larger band later. Seven environments across three floors. Kitchen serves Brazilian cuisine. Rua do Lavradio, 20 - the heart of Lapa's antique district. Doors 19h. Check @rioscenarium for tonight's specific lineup. Metro Carioca or Cinelândia.Wed 7 pm–1 am · Cover ~R$30 R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro Guardian top-10 bar · 3 floors · Dance 4Carioca da Gema - Wednesday Samba Samba · MPB
The Carioca da Gema runs its Wednesday samba session tonight - part of the Mês das Mulheres programming that has filled March with female-led shows. The historic casarão on Av. Mem de Sá has been the anchor of the Lapa samba circuit since 2000, and Wednesday is the first night that both Carioca da Gema and Rio Scenarium operate simultaneously - making tonight the first real two-venue Lapa night of the week. Doors at 19h30, show at 20h30. The Happy Hour programme runs 18h30–20h30 with free entry, dose dupla de caipirinha and cerveja promos. After 20h30, the cover applies. The venue sits steps from the Arcos da Lapa, with Beco do Rato and Nova Capela within a two-minute walk. The Gema-Scenarium-Beco triangle is the classic Wednesday circuit. Metro Cinelândia (Line 1-Red) or Carioca (Lines 1/2).Wed doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa Happy Hour free 6:30–8:30 pm 5Beco do Rato - Samba de Raiz · No Cover Samba · Botequim
The Beco do Rato completes the Lapa triangle tonight - open from 18h to midnight on Wednesdays, no cover, samba de raiz in the tiny venue on Rua Joaquim Silva, 11. On a Wednesday with both Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema running simultaneously, the Beco serves as the raw, unpretentious third option: no stage, no sound system frills, just musicians around a table with cold beer and pastéis de angu. The crowd on Wednesdays is slightly larger than Tuesday - the Lapa circuit has woken up - but the bar remains intimate. Arrive before 20h for a seat inside; after that, the overflow moves to the street. Card inside, cash or PIX at the door. The walk from Carioca da Gema to Beco is two minutes; from Rio Scenarium, five minutes along Rua do Lavradio to Rua Joaquim Silva. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) is the natural dinner anchor - cabrito assado and caldo de feijão, open daily. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca.Wed 6 pm–midnight · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Cash, PIX, card inside · Pastéis de angu 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 6:30 pm - Carioca da Gema Happy Hour Start in Lapa with free entry during the Happy Hour window (18h30–20h30). Caipirinha dose dupla, cerveja gelada, and the house warming up. Av. Mem de Sá, 79. Metro Carioca or Cinelândia. 2 7:00 pm - Rio Scenarium Walk five minutes to R. do Lavradio, 20. The Scenarium's Wednesday session starts at 19h. The early crowd gets the best tables on the second floor with views down to the dance floor. Samba, choro, gafieira. Cover ~R$30. 3 9:30 pm - Dinner at Nova Capela or Beco do Rato Step out of the Scenarium and walk to Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) for cabrito assado, or to Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11) for samba and pastéis. The Lapa triangle is compact - everything within five minutes on foot. 4 10:30 pm - Blue Note Rio · Flávia Bittencourt (alternative) If you prefer Copacabana over Lapa, skip the Scenarium route and build the evening around the Blue Note: Happy Hour from 17h, Bosisio/Pérez-Albela at 20h, then Flávia Bittencourt at 22h30. Two shows, one venue, one evening on the beachfront. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Wednesday is the night the Lapa circuit comes alive for the week. The Rio Scenarium runs until 1 am with samba and gafieira. The Carioca da Gema runs its show and aftershow. The Blue Note Rio runs Flávia Bittencourt at 22h30 - the late session that keeps Copacabana going past midnight. Beco do Rato closes at midnight on Wednesdays. Nova Capela keeps its kitchen running late. Pedra do Sal is Monday only. Audio Rebel in Botafogo has an event listed tonight - check @audiorebel for details. The Copacabana boardwalk kiosks remain open late. Correction: the Lewis Capaldi + Ruel sideshow at the Qualistage, promoted in yesterday's guide as tonight's event, has been cancelled by the promoter. Lewis Capaldi remains confirmed for Lollapalooza on Saturday. Tomorrow: Mirna Rubim at Blue Note Rio (20h) and Thati Moraes "Soul Marisa Monte" (22h30). Lollapalooza in two days. 06 Plan B More today › Nova Capela - Botequim since 1903 - Av. Mem de Sá, 96, Lapa. Open daily. Kitchen until late. Cabrito assado, bolinhos de bacalhau, caldo de feijão. The natural dinner anchor for the Lapa circuit. No cover, no minimum. › Audio Rebel - Botafogo - R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo. Event listed tonight - check @audiorebel for details. The independent music hub in Botafogo, running since 2005. Rock, MPB, experimental. Shows close by 22h30. Metro Botafogo. › Lewis Capaldi + Ruel - CANCELLED - The Qualistage sideshow originally scheduled for tonight has been cancelled by the promoter. Ticketmaster has confirmed refunds. Lewis Capaldi remains on the Lollapalooza lineup for Saturday March 21 at Interlagos. › Cypress Hill - Vivo Rio · Sunday March 22 - Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. Tickets via Ticketmaster. The only remaining Lolla sideshow in Rio. › Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - Two days out - March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo. Tomorrow's SP sideshows: Interpol + Viagra Boys at Audio (sold out), Blood Orange at Cine Joia, RIIZE at Terra SP. Lolla Day 1 is Friday. › This week at Blue Note Rio - Thu 19: Mirna Rubim "Inteira" at 20h + Thati Moraes "Soul Marisa Monte" at 22h30. Fri 20: Miranda Kassin "Tiny Amy - Tributo Amy Winehouse" at 20h + Nova Orquestra toca Black Sabbath "Paranoid" at 22h30. Sat 21: Alegria "Tribute to Sade" at 20h and 22h30. › Copacabana boardwalk kiosks - Open late daily. Cold beer, coconut water, petiscos with the ocean. 28°C, 10% rain, mostly sunny evening. The calçadão between Blue Note and Bip Bip is the natural post-show walk. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for both routes tonight. For Lapa: Line 1-Red to Cinelândia or Carioca - both stations are within a five-minute walk of Rio Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato and Nova Capela. For Copacabana: Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for the Blue Note. Last trains around midnight - check com for Wednesday schedule. Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday - 28°C, 10% rain. Excellent conditions for the Lapa street circuit and the Blue Note calçadão. Friday brings 90% rain chance - tonight and Thursday are the last dry evenings of the week. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Wednesday surge is minimal. Copacabana to Lapa is fifteen minutes. Within Lapa, everything is walkable. Blue Note to Bip Bip is ten minutes on foot along the beachfront. Safety: Rio de Janeiro on a Wednesday night sees the Lapa circuit come alive - Rua do Lavradio, Av. Mem de Sá and Rua Joaquim Silva are well-trafficked between venues. Standard awareness applies. Ride-hailing for late departures from Centro. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Blue Note · Double bill · Boardwalk Blue Note Rio (Av. Atlântica, 1910): Bosisio/Pérez-Albela at 8 pm, Flávia Bittencourt at 10:30 pm. Happy Hour calçadão from 5 pm. Boardwalk kiosks open late. Bip Bip (check day-of). Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Lapa / Centro Scenarium · Gema · Beco · The triangle Rio Scenarium (R. do Lavradio, 20): opens Wed 19h, samba/choro, ~R$30. Carioca da Gema (Av. Mem de Sá, 79): Wed samba, HH free 18h30–20h30. Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): 18h–0h, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): botequim, kitchen late. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Botafogo Audio Rebel · Independent scene Audio Rebel (R. Visconde de Silva, 55): event tonight - check @audiorebel. The independent music hub since 2005: rock, MPB, experimental. Shows close 22h30. Bukowski bar nearby for post-show. Metro Botafogo. Leblon / Zona Sul Botequim · Quiet midweek Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon): cold chope, late hours. Ipanema and Leblon beach kiosks on a 28°C evening. Wednesday in the Zona Sul is quieter than Lapa - but the quality bars reward the visit. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Bernardo Bosisio & Jorge Pérez-Albela · 8 pm + Flávia Bittencourt 10:30 pm · Copacabana. Rio Scenarium · Wed session · 7 pm · R. do Lavradio. Carioca da Gema · Wed samba · 8:30 pm · Lapa. Beco do Rato · Samba · No cover · 6 pm · Lapa. Lewis Capaldi sideshow CANCELLED. Cypress Hill · Vivo Rio · Sun Mar 22. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22 · Two days out.
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