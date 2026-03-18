Asia Intelligence Brief - March 18, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Japan exports beat forecasts at 4.2% but shipments to China plunge 10.9% and US drop 8% - semiconductor exports surge 25.1%; trade surplus ¥57.3 billion (~$360 million) reverses deficit; BoJ meets tomorrow; Takaichi warns of "extremely difficult" Trump summit Thursday Japan's Finance Ministry reported Wednesday that exports grew 4.2% year-on-year in February to ¥9.57 trillion (~$60.2 billion), beating the Reuters consensus of 1.6%. The surprise was driven by a 25.1% jump in semiconductor exports and a 2.5% rise in motor vehicle shipments. The headline masked a sharp divergence by destination. Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, fell 10.9%. Shipments to the US dropped 8%. Western Europe was the bright spot, up 17.5%, with Germany rising 10.9% and the UK 18.9%. Japan posted a trade surplus of ¥57.3 billion (~$360 million), reversing from a ¥1.15 trillion (~$7.2 billion) deficit in January. Imports grew 10.2% year-on-year to ¥9.51 trillion (~$59.8 billion). Import costs are expected to rise sharply as the Hormuz closure drives up oil prices - Japan imports almost all its oil. The data arrives one day before the Bank of Japan meets and two days before PM Takaichi's Washington summit with Trump. Takaichi warned the summit will be "extremely difficult" after Trump criticised Japan for refusing to send warships to Hormuz. Today's Asia intelligence brief leads with Japan because the trade data, BoJ decision, and Takaichi summit form a three-day sequence that will define the country's economic and security trajectory for 2026. This is part of The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of Asia for the Latin American financial community. 2 Takaichi warns Trump summit will be "extremely difficult" - Asahi poll: only 9% of Japanese support Iran war; $550 billion investment fund first tranche ready; Golden Dome missile defence participation planned; record ¥8.9 trillion (~$58 billion) defence budget passed Bloomberg reported Wednesday that PM Takaichi described her Thursday meeting with Trump as "extremely difficult" after the US president criticised Japan for rebuffing his demand for warships in Hormuz. The summit had been planned as a showcase of alliance strength; it is now a crisis management exercise. An Asahi Shimbun poll found only 9% of Japanese support the US-led war in Iran, while 82% oppose it. A majority (51%) disapprove of Takaichi's position of not making a judgment on the war's legality. Monex Group's Jesper Koll described the Hormuz demand as "asking the sacred Sumo wrestlers to play American football." Japan's FY2026 budget passed March 13 with a record ¥8.9 trillion (~$58 billion) in defence spending. The Cabinet approved a bill to establish a National Intelligence Agency the same day. Brookings reported Japan plans to announce participation in the Golden Dome missile defence initiative during the summit. Trade Minister Akazawa met US Commerce Secretary Lutnick for two hours to finalise the first tranche of Japan's $550 billion (~¥87.5 trillion) strategic investment fund. Chatham House noted that two US destroyers normally based in Japan were deployed to the Arabian Sea, raising East Asian security vacuum concerns. As covered in yesterday's Asia Intelligence Brief, the summit is the most complex Japan-US bilateral in a generation. 3 Asia markets rise ahead of FOMC dot plot - Kospi surges 3%; Nikkei +1.91%; Hang Seng +0.3%; CSI 300 +0.13%; FOMC decision at 2pm ET today; Powell presser 2:30pm; Iran strikes UAE energy infrastructure, keeping oil volatile Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, led by South Korea's Kospi surging more than 3% - the strongest session in the region. The Nikkei 225 advanced 1.91% and the Topix gained 0.95% on the back of Japan's better-than-expected trade data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.3% and mainland China's CSI 300 rose 0.13%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.25% the day after the RBA's split 5-4 rate hike to 4.10%. The FOMC concludes today with the rate decision at 2pm ET and Powell's press conference at 2:30pm. Markets expect a hold at 3.50-3.75% but the dot plot - the first to incorporate the oil shock - will define rate expectations across Asia. Goldman has pushed the first Fed cut to September. Geopolitical tensions remain elevated. A series of attacks targeting UAE energy infrastructure intensified concerns - including a drone strike on a major gas facility, a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, and tanker damage near the Strait of Hormuz. WTI crude traded around $95.30, down 0.7% but off early lows of $91.45. The Iraq-Turkey pipeline is set to resume at 250,000 barrels per day, providing modest supply relief. 4 Bank Indonesia's hawkish hold reverberates - FX controls tightened; easing language dropped; $1.1 billion portfolio outflow; rupiah defended below 17,000/USD; Prabowo fiscal concerns compound; Ramadan bookings slump signals fragile demand Markets on Wednesday continued to digest Bank Indonesia's pivotal Tuesday decision to hold at 4.75% while dropping all easing language. Bloomberg headlined the move as Indonesia's hawkish hold as Governor Warjiyo declared policy "directed mainly toward stability." The central bank tightened foreign-exchange regulations and expanded intervention tools in spot and NDF markets. Portfolio investment showed a net outflow of $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) in the first two weeks of March. The rupiah is being defended below the psychologically important 17,000 per dollar mark. Concerns over fiscal credibility under President Prabowo Subianto's spending plans and the appointment of his nephew as a deputy governor have compounded investor unease. Indonesia's Ramadan holiday bookings slumped, highlighting fragile consumer demand even before the full oil shock hits retail prices. Most economists now expect the first rate cut to be delayed until June at the earliest, with 11 of 19 forecasters projecting the rate ending the year at 4.25%. Bank Indonesia expects inflation within the 1.5-3.5% target and GDP growth of 4.9-5.7%, but elevated crude prices risk stoking inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is a net oil importer. 5 BoJ meets tomorrow as Japan manufacturers' sentiment hits 4-year high but outlook dims on Middle East - rate at 0.75%; yen at ~159/USD; Katayama intervention warning; hold expected; oil shock complicates normalisation path; wage negotiations targeting 5.5% The Bank of Japan opens its monetary policy meeting Thursday in the most compressed three-day sequence of Japan-relevant events in years: FOMC today, BoJ tomorrow, Takaichi-Trump summit Thursday. Japan manufacturers' sentiment hit a four-year high in the latest survey, but the outlook dimmed on Middle East risks. The BoJ rate stands at 0.75% following the December 2025 hike, with markets expecting a hold. Finance Minister Katayama's warning of "bold steps" including possible FX intervention remains live as the yen trades around 159 per dollar. The Shunto wage negotiations are targeting approximately 5.5% gains, broadly in line with 2025's outcome, supporting the BoJ's inflation normalisation thesis. The oil shock creates a contradictory signal for the BoJ: it pushes inflation higher (arguing for tightening) while threatening growth (arguing for patience). Takaichi's ¥21.3 trillion (~$134 billion) investment programme is already worrying bond investors, with yields reaching record highs in January. As covered in yesterday's brief, the BoJ must calibrate its response to the FOMC signal it receives tonight before announcing its own decision tomorrow morning. Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Nikkei 225 54,783 ▲ +1.91% Exports beat; semis +25.1%; BoJ tomorrow; Takaichi summit Thu; record defence budget; yen ~159 Kospi ~2,935 ▲ +3.0% (session leader) $350bn investment law; export prices +10.7%; Section 301; FOMC tonight Hang Seng ~25,910 ▲ +0.3% Bessent-He talks; Trump may delay Beijing summit; China 45% oil via Hormuz; rare earths CSI 300 ~4,012 ▲ +0.13% Japan exports to China -10.9%; dual-use export bans on Japan; Section 301; FOMC tonight S&P/ASX 200 ~8,155 ▲ +0.25% RBA hiked to 4.10% (5-4); leading index softens; Big Four expect May hike to 4.35% Brent Crude ~$99/bbl ▼ easing from $103 Iran struck UAE gas facility + Fujairah fire; Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes 250K bpd WTI Crude ~$95.30/bbl ▼ -0.7% (off $91.45 lows) Each relief rally tested by next escalation; Asia import costs rising JPY/USD ~159 ▼ near 20-month lows Katayama intervention warning; BoJ 0.75% tomorrow; FOMC tonight; 90% oil via ME BI Rate 4.75% -- hawkish hold Easing dropped; $1.1bn (~Rp 18.7T) outflow; FX controls; 17,000/USD defence; cut June+ Gold ~$5,000/oz ▼ consolidating $5,000-$5,200 range; geopolitical premium; FOMC outcome key; safe-haven bid

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL Japan Trade; BoJ; summit; defence Exports +4.2%; China -10.9%; US -8%; semis +25.1%; BoJ tomorrow 0.75%; yen ~159; summit "extremely difficult"; record $58bn defence; $550bn fund Indonesia BI hawkish hold; FX; fiscal 4.75%; easing dropped; $1.1bn (~Rp 18.7T) outflow; FX controls tightened; 17,000/USD; Prabowo concerns; cut June+; FOMC test tonight South Korea $350bn law; Kospi; trade Kospi +3% session leader; $350bn implementation; won threshold 1,430; Section 301; "carefully deliberating" Hormuz escort Australia RBA hike aftermath Rate 4.10% (5-4); ASX +0.25%; leading index softens below trend; Big Four expect May hike 4.35%; refused Hormuz ships China Summit delay; trade; Hormuz Trump may postpone Beijing visit; dual-use bans on Japan; 45% oil via Hormuz; CSI +0.13%; rare earths; Section 301 India Hormuz transit; trade Bilateral Hormuz transit; 6 more vessels; WPI 2.13%; trade deficit narrows $27.1bn (~₹2.3T); Reliance US refinery; RBI hold expected

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 18 FOMC decision + dot plot (2pm ET) First SEP with oil shock; shapes all Asian rate paths; Powell presser 2:30pm; hold certain but projections define 2026 Mar 18 Bank of Canada rate decision Hold at 2.25% expected; CPI 1.8%; CUSMA review; Macklem watches Powell; signals for commodity-linked currencies Mar 19 BoJ rate decision Rate 0.75%; hold expected; yen ~159; Katayama intervention signal; arrives after FOMC, before Takaichi summit same day Mar 19 Takaichi-Trump summit - Washington Hormuz; $550bn (~¥87.5T) investment; Golden Dome; defence; Section 301; "extremely difficult"; defines alliance for 2026 Mar 19 Bank of England rate decision Rate 4.50%; hold expected; UK CPI 3.4%; G4 central banks all meeting same week Mar 26 SARB rate decision (South Africa) CPI fell to 3.0%; last pre-shock reading; may be last cut opportunity before oil impact; cross-reference for EM peers Mar 31-Apr 2 Trump-Xi summit - Beijing (tentative) Conditional on Hormuz; Board of Trade; agriculture, Boeing, energy; Takaichi summit seen as chance to brief Trump before Apr 15 Section 301 public comments deadline Japan, Korea, China, EU targeted; remedies by July; new tariff pathway post-Supreme Court IEEPA ruling

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical Takaichi-Trump Summit - Thursday Showdown Takaichi: "extremely difficult"; 9% public support for Iran war; Hormuz warships refused; $550bn (~¥87.5T) investment first tranche; Golden Dome; record $58bn defence; Section 301; US destroyers redeployed from Japan; 90% oil via ME ● Critical FOMC Dot Plot - Shapes All Asian Rate Paths Decision 2pm ET today; hold at 3.50-3.75%; first SEP with oil shock; core PCE 3.1%; Goldman Sept cut; median dot may show zero cuts for 2026; BoJ tomorrow; BI dropped easing; RBA hiked; every Asian CB calibrates ● Tense Hormuz - UAE Infrastructure Under Attack Iran struck UAE gas facility; Fujairah fire; tanker damage near strait; Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes 250K bpd; oil volatile $91-$103 range; India pushing 6 more tankers through; coalition escort unfilled ● Watching Indonesia - Rupiah Defence After Hawkish Hold BI 4.75%; easing dropped; $1.1bn (~Rp 18.7T) outflow; FX controls tightened; 17,000/USD defence; Prabowo spending concerns; Ramadan slump; net oil importer; cut delayed June+; FOMC tonight adds pressure Fast Take JAPAN Japan's trade data tells two stories simultaneously. The headline - exports up 4.2%, surplus restored, semiconductors surging 25.1% - describes a globally competitive economy. The detail - China down 10.9%, US down 8% - describes a country losing access to its two largest markets at the same time the war is about to inflate its import bill. Takaichi's characterisation of the summit as "extremely difficult" is unusual diplomatic candour from a Japanese PM. She arrives in Washington Thursday with a record defence budget, a $550 billion (~¥87.5 trillion) investment fund, and the Golden Dome missile defence announcement - but also with 9% public support for the war she is being asked to help prosecute. MARKETS South Korea's 3% surge leading Asia tells you where the market sees value when oil eases and trade architecture holds. The Kospi has been the standout performer because Korea's $350 billion (~₩490 trillion) investment law provides tariff certainty that other Asian markets lack. The Nikkei's 1.91% gain is more nuanced - it reflects the trade beat but faces the BoJ and summit risk. The FOMC decision tonight is the macro event that will determine whether today's Asian rally has legs. MONETARY Tonight's FOMC is the single most important event for Asian monetary policy in 2026. The dot plot must now reconcile $100+ oil, a 92,000-job loss in February, and core PCE at 3.1%. Every Asian central bank is calibrating to the signal. The RBA has already hiked - twice. Bank Indonesia has abandoned easing language. The BoJ meets tomorrow and must decide whether the oil shock justifies patience or whether the yen's 20-month low demands action. ENERGY The attacks on UAE energy infrastructure - a drone strike on a gas facility, a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, and tanker damage near Hormuz - show that Iran's asymmetric response is expanding beyond the strait itself. The targeting of Gulf state energy infrastructure broadens the risk surface for the entire region. The Iraq-Turkey pipeline resuming at 250,000 bpd provides modest relief but cannot substitute for the 20 million bpd that normally flow through Hormuz. INDONESIA Bank Indonesia's hawkish hold is still reverberating through Southeast Asian markets. The decision to drop easing language and tighten FX controls is Governor Warjiyo's clearest statement that rate cuts are off the table as long as the rupiah is under siege. The $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) outflow in two weeks forced his hand. Indonesia's predicament - net oil importer, weakening currency, capital flight, a president whose spending plans concern investors - is the template for emerging market central bank paralysis in a $100+ oil world. Developments to Watch 1- the dot plot will show revised GDP, inflation, and rate projections incorporating the oil shock; Powell's characterisation of the energy disruption determines whether Asian central banks face a "transitory" framework or a structural tightening narrative; this is his second-to-last press conference before his term expires May 15. 2- hold at 0.75% is expected; the decision arrives hours after the FOMC and hours before Takaichi meets Trump; the yen at 159/USD and Katayama's intervention warning create a market tension that the BoJ statement must address; wage negotiations at 5.5% support normalisation but the oil shock cuts both ways. 3- the most consequential Japan-US bilateral since the Iraq War; deliverables include the first tranche of Japan's $550 billion (~¥87.5 trillion) investment fund, Golden Dome missile defence, and a critical minerals deal; the Hormuz warship demand, Section 301 probes, and US troop redeployments from Japanese bases create offsetting tensions. 4- Iran's targeting of Gulf state energy facilities broadens the conflict's economic impact; the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fire and drone strikes on gas infrastructure signal that Iran is willing to target the energy systems of countries adjacent to the strait, not just shipping through it. 5- a hawkish Fed signal tonight would strengthen the dollar and add pressure to Bank Indonesia's 17,000/USD defence line; the $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) outflow pace, if sustained, would drain reserves at a rate that forces policy reconsideration within weeks. 6- in late February, Beijing announced new restrictions on dual-use goods exports to Japanese companies and entities; the move reflects China's antipathy toward Takaichi's ideological orientation and her comments on Taiwan; the Japan-China trade deterioration (exports -10.9%) is now being reinforced by explicit policy action from Beijing. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- Japan's PM used the word "extremely difficult" to describe Thursday's summit - unusual diplomatic candour that signals she expects confrontation over Hormuz; she arrives with a record defence budget, the Golden Dome announcement, and $550 billion (~¥87.5 trillion) in investment deliverables, but also 9% public support for the war she is being pressured to join; Brookings called the summit a potential "historical turning point" for the bilateral relationship.- the Fed Chair delivers his second-to-last press conference today with every Asian central bank calibrating to his signal; his characterisation of the oil shock will determine whether the BoJ, RBI, BI, and BoK face a "transitory" framework or a structural tightening narrative; the dot plot he presides over is the single most consequential monetary policy document in the world today.- Bank Indonesia's Governor continues to manage the rupiah defence after Tuesday's hawkish hold; his declaration that policy is "directed mainly toward stability" closed the door on easing; the $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) outflow and tightened FX controls frame tonight's FOMC as a direct test of the 17,000/USD line.- Japan's Trade Minister met US Commerce Secretary Lutnick for two hours to finalise the first tranche of investment projects from the $550 billion (~¥87.5 trillion) fund; his shuttle diplomacy ensures Takaichi arrives with tangible deliverables that may offset the Hormuz tension; the Section 301 investigations add a parallel pressure his trade team must address.- Monex Group's expert director described the Hormuz warship demand as asking "the sacred Sumo wrestlers to play American football," the quote that has defined the media framing of the summit; his assessment that Takaichi is committed to strengthening Japan as America's partner in Asia but not for Middle East force projection captures the alliance tension Thursday's meeting must resolve. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- the Lower House passed the budget March 13 with the largest military allocation in Japan's post-war history; the same day the Cabinet approved a bill to establish a National Intelligence Agency; the budget includes ¥21.3 trillion (~$134 billion) in economic stimulus; bond investors are watching fiscal expansion against record-high yields. 2- USTR's investigations into industrial overcapacity and forced labour practices include Japan alongside China, South Korea, and the EU; public comments due April 15 with remedies by July; the probes represent a new legal pathway after the Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs. 3- BI tightened foreign-exchange regulations alongside its rate hold, expanding operations in spot and NDF markets both onshore and offshore; the measures add to concerns about capital controls deterring foreign investment; the central bank said it will evaluate dynamics going forward. 4- Beijing announced new restrictions on dual-use goods exports to Japanese companies in late February; combined with the defence budget increase, the Golden Dome participation, and the Takaichi-Trump summit, the move signals an accelerating decoupling of the Japan-China economic relationship that will force companies to restructure supply chains. CalendarBottom Line

The next 36 hours will define Asia's economic and security architecture for 2026. The FOMC dot plot tonight shapes every central bank decision from Tokyo to Jakarta. The BoJ decides tomorrow morning. Takaichi meets Trump tomorrow afternoon. Three events, three outcomes, and the combination determines whether Asia's recovery survives the oil shock or succumbs to it.

Japan's trade data captures the paradox. Semiconductor exports surging 25.1% shows a globally competitive economy. Shipments to China falling 10.9% and the US dropping 8% shows a country losing its two largest markets simultaneously. The trade surplus is real but fragile - built on European demand that cannot substitute for China and the US indefinitely.

Takaichi's characterisation of the summit as "extremely difficult" is a signal to Japanese voters, to Trump, and to the region. She arrives with $550 billion (~¥87.5 trillion) in investment, a record defence budget, and the Golden Dome announcement. But 9% public support for the war and a constitution that constrains overseas military deployment mean she cannot give Trump what he wants on Hormuz.

The comparison to asking sacred Sumo wrestlers to play American football captures the impossibility. Japan can be America's strategic partner in Asia. It cannot be America's escort flotilla in the Persian Gulf. Whether Trump accepts that distinction determines whether Thursday strengthens or fractures the alliance.

Tonight's FOMC is the single most important monetary policy event for Asia this year. If the dot plot eliminates all 2026 cuts, the higher-for-longer regime becomes explicit. Every Asian currency weakens. Every central bank's easing timeline extends. The RBA has already hiked. Indonesia has already abandoned easing language. The question is who follows.

The attacks on UAE energy infrastructure show Iran's asymmetric strategy is expanding beyond the Strait of Hormuz itself. Targeting gas facilities and oil industry zones means the risk premium applies to Gulf state energy systems broadly, not just shipping lanes. For Asia, which imports the overwhelming majority of Gulf crude, this broadens the vulnerability beyond what a single escort coalition could address.

Bank Indonesia's hawkish hold is the template for emerging market central bank paralysis. Governor Warjiyo cannot cut rates because the rupiah is under siege. He cannot hike because the economy is slowing. He cannot stand pat because capital is leaving. The $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) outflow in two weeks is a preview of what happens across Southeast Asia if the FOMC adds a hawkish dollar signal tonight.

South Korea's 3% surge is the outlier that proves the rule. The Kospi rallied because the $350 billion (~₩490 trillion) investment law provides tariff certainty that no other Asian market currently enjoys. The lesson is that in a world of simultaneous geopolitical, monetary, and trade shocks, the countries that have locked in bilateral architecture with the US outperform those still negotiating.

China's dual-use export bans on Japan, coming alongside the trade data showing exports to China down 10.9%, confirm that the Japan-China economic decoupling is accelerating. Takaichi's ideological orientation, her Taiwan comments, and her alignment with Trump have made Beijing's hostility explicit. The Shenzhen APEC in November is the earliest realistic opportunity for a thaw.

For Latin American investors watching Asia, the message is that the three-day sequence starting tonight - FOMC, BoJ, Takaichi-Trump - will set the parameters for the global rate environment, the dollar trajectory, and the trade architecture that determines commodity demand, capital flows, and risk appetite for the rest of 2026. The outcomes are not yet determined, but the range of possibilities narrows tonight at 2pm ET when Jerome Powell walks to the podium for his second-to-last press conference.