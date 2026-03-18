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ONDS Stock In Spotlight As Ondas, Heidelberg Launch Joint Venture For European Drone Defense

ONDS Stock In Spotlight As Ondas, Heidelberg Launch Joint Venture For European Drone Defense


2026-03-18 03:10:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG have joined forces to launch a new defense-focused joint venture to advance autonomous security solutions in Europe. 

The collaboration, named ONBERG Autonomous Systems, formalizes the December 2025 Memorandum of Understanding between the companies and involves HD Advanced Technologies GmbH, a fully owned subsidiary of Heidelberg.

The venture is set to develop and deploy autonomous drone defense systems, initially targeting critical infrastructure and national security assets in Germany and Ukraine. 

Ondas stock inched 0.1% lower on Wednesday morning. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

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