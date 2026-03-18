Congress A 'Sinking Ship', Leaders Want To Work With PM Modi: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Calls Congress a 'Sinking Ship'

Amidst several resignations of leaders within the Assam Congress and their joining the BJP, Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra called the Congress party a "sinking ship".

Speaking to ANI, she said that there is no future and policy within the Congress, adding that various leaders want to work under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. "Various leaders want to work under the leadership of PM Modi...The Congress is a sinking ship...There is no policy and future in the Congress party," Bhawna Bohra said.

Assam Congress Leaders Defect to BJP

This comes after earlier in the day, Nagaon Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of BJP Assam chief Dilip Saikia and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Bordoloi had accused the Congress leadership of sidelining him, which led to the end of his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment. He clarified that the resignation stemmed from "multiple issues" as opposed to a singular ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

'Decided to Leave and Work'

"For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he told the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I am in my second term in Lok Sabha, and there are another three years to go. I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he added.

Apart from Bordoloi, last month, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah had also joined the BJP.

Assam Gears Up for Assembly Elections

The Election Commission on Sunday announced elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)