Aditya Dhar Apologises For 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Preview Delays

Director Aditya Dhar on Wednesday issued an apology to audiences after last-minute cancellations and delays disrupted paid previews of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' across multiple regions, assuring fans that Hindi shows were running as scheduled, while regional dubbed versions will resume shortly, offering refunds or alternate options where required.

Director Aditya Dhar Addresses Fans

In a statement shared on X, Dhar wrote, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

Clarifying the status of screenings, Dhar added, "Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

He further informed fans, "If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you." Om Book Your Tickets Now. - #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam @RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun... twitter/PwNMwzt5Gh - Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 18, 2026

The filmmaker concluded by expressing gratitude to audiences and reassuring them that Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios are committed to delivering a smooth viewing experience.

Paid Previews Disrupted Across Regions

Earlier, fans of 'Dhurandhar 2' faced disappointment as paid preview shows in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were reportedly cancelled just hours before their scheduled start.

AGS Cinemas in Chennai shared the update on X, stating, "We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience."

Broadway Cinemas updated fans about the cancellation, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience." Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience. - Broadway Cinemas (@CinemasBroadway) March 18, 2026

Reports suggested that the cancellations are primarily affecting regional dubbed versions and select international screenings where the required print files failed to arrive in time. The much-anticipated paid previews faced widespread disruption across India, with major chaos reported in Mumbai as well. Several netizens were quick to express shock over the ordeal they faced.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Pan-India Release

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

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