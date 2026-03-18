'Made In Korea': First Indian Film Shot Entirely In South Korea Out Now

Amid the rising popularity of K-dramas among Indian youth, especially Gen Z, director Ra. Karthik's 'Made in Korea', starring Priyanka Mohan, has been released at a timely moment. According to the director, it is the first Indian film to be shot entirely in South Korea.

In an interview with ANI, Karthik and Mohan spoke about bringing an Indian story with a Korean touch to the screen, filming abroad and discovering that language difference doesn't matter in the reflection of human emotions. "It's super excited. We've been waiting for this day. It's been almost one year since we started," Priyanka Mohan told ANI, recalling the day her team first landed in Korea for recce. "So, exactly on March 12th... It's a special day. Looks like a very special day."

Filming in Korea: Challenges and Connections

The actress shared anecdotes from the shoot and her connection to Korean culture. "My makeup artist is also from Mumbai. He had gotten the plas, so I used to keep it in the fridge and have it almost every other day. It reminded me of home while being there," she said. Priyanka added, "By the end of the film, we all became a family... even though we had that language barrier in the beginning, we realised you don't need language for human emotions. Korea is a beautiful, vivid country. The people were so cordial and supported us in every way. We had a blast every day on set."

The director also reflected on the challenges and joys of filming abroad. "Initially, the first two-three days were a little struggle... language difference, weather, coordinating with the crew, that was slightly difficult. After that, I think all is okay," Ra. Karthik said.

Inspiration and Character Development

Highlighting the creative process, he noted, "In the writing stage, we create the characters... but on set, daily, I'm meeting new strangers, new junior artists... every international shoot has difficulties. But the collaboration between the Indian and Korean teams made it very rewarding." Drawing parallels to iconic Indian films, Karthik said, "In Indian cinema, I felt 'Queen' and English Vinglish were very good references for this kind of story."

Priyanka explained how she approached her character: "I re-watched these films, but for my character alone, I didn't want to take direct references in terms of acting or body language. I wanted her to be original."

From Seoul to Global Screens

With the rise of OTT platforms, the duo highlighted the film's global reach. "People from different countries and cultures can watch the film. It's dubbed in 14-15 languages with almost 37 subtitle options," Karthik said. Priyanka added, "OTT platforms are bringing the world closer. Today, I can watch a French or Mandarin movie easily. We are catering to all kinds of audiences."

The film also taps into the growing popularity of Korean culture in India, especially among Gen Z. "Anyone who enjoys emotional, character-driven stories will connect with it," Karthik added.

Set against the everyday pulse of Tamil Nadu and Seoul, Made In Korea follows Shenba as she navigates unfamiliar streets, unexpected turns, and new faces that slowly shape her journey. Through moments of vulnerability, quiet courage, and unexpected connections, the trailer offers a stirring yet emotional glimpse of a young woman finding her footing in a world far from home.

Made in Korea premiered on March 12, exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)