Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Salman, Santner Climb In Latest ICC Rankings

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has made big gains in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, according to the ICC website. Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner also made big leaps in the rankings.

Gains in ODI Rankings

Mehidy was one of Bangladesh's standout players in their recent three-match ODI series against Pakistan at home, taking five wickets as the team secured a 2-1 series victory. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rose nine places to joint seventh among ODI bowlers and moved up two spots to second in the ODI all-rounders rankings.

Other Bangladesh players also made notable gains: Tanzid Hasan jumped 31 places to 55th, and Litton Das rose 10 spots to 82nd among batters, while Taskin Ahmed climbed 12 places to 28th and Mustafizur Rahman moved up 13 spots among bowlers.

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha also climbed nine places to joint ninth among ODI batters and moved up three spots to joint 10th in the ODI all-rounders rankings. Shaheen Afridi rose four places to 25th among all-rounders following strong bowling performances.

Santner Shines in T20I Rankings

Meanwhile, in the T20I rankings, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner made the biggest leap after impressive displays in the first two matches of the Black Caps' ongoing five-match home series against South Africa.

Mitchell Santner carried his T20 World Cup 2026 form into the first two matches of the home series against South Africa, taking three wickets and scoring 35 runs as the series stands 1-1 with three games to go. The Kiwi captain jumped 11 places to 13th among T20I bowlers and moved up two spots to joint seventh in the T20I all-rounders rankings, achieving a new career-high rating.

Other T20I Movers

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson also improved in the T20I bowlers rankings, climbing 18 places to 51st, while Devon Conway rose four spots to 70th among T20I batters. South Africa's George Linde jumped 11 places to move to 23rd for T20I all-rounders, while compatriot Ottneil Baartman (up 23 places to 73rd) is among the movers on the rankings for T20I bowlers.

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