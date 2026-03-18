TVK Won't Form Alliance, Will Not Compromise On Justice: Actor Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Actor Vijay on Wednesday refuted the rumours suggesting that the party will form an alliance with other major political parties, saying TVK is with social and secular justice and won't compromise it.

While participating in TVK's Iftar party, Vijay said, "We are the people's team. They tried a lot, but it didn't work out. Now they took a fake campaign that we will be going to this alliance and that alliance. I want to tell clearly that we are always with secular and social justice, and we will not compromise on it. The government will be led by us. Whoever spreads rumours, don't believe it. We can achieve our target for sure."

'Do Not Believe Rumours': TVK Spokesperson

Earlier on Monday, Joint General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson of TVK CTR Nirmal Kumar urged not to believe any rumours related to the alliance. "Do Not Believe Rumours! Recently, certain false reports have been deliberately circulated in some media outlets and on social media for political gain. In particular, the claims that alliance talks are being held between the BJP/AIADMK, or VK Sasikala and Dr. S. Ramadoss with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are completely untrue," he said.

He emphasised that "no discussions whatsoever have taken place at any level with the above-mentioned parties or political leaders."

Kumar also highlighted that similar unfounded narratives had previously linked TVK with various parties, including the Indian National Congress. He noted, "It is widely known that those claims were also baseless. Nevertheless, such unfounded reports are now being spread again by members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam solely to create confusion among the public and our party workers."

Speculation Mounts Ahead of 2026 Elections

Urging caution, he appealed to the media and social media users, saying, "We request responsible media organisations and social media users not to share such rumours without verifying the authenticity of the information. Truth will prevail!"

TVK's statement comes amid heightened speculation and political manoeuvring in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. (ANI)

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