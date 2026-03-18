LPG Shortage A 'Massive Problem' For Vulnerable: Salman Khurshid

Khurshid on 'massive problem' of LPG shortage

Expressing "grave concern" over the LPG shortage, Former External Affairs Minister and Congress' Foreign Affairs Department President Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that the deteriorating situation constituted a "massive problem" for the vulnerable sections of society. The Senior Congress leader added that the LPG shortage would offer some measure of clarity, and one could simply understand why this is happening across the nation.

Speaking to ANI here, Khurshid said, "The deteriorating situation regarding LPG constitutes a massive problem for the vulnerable sections of society and for those who are not affluent. For the common people, this is a subject of grave concern. However, if one could simply understand why this is happening, it would offer at least some measure of clarity."

'Pollutes entire social fabric': Khurshid on Ranaut's remark

Further, reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut 'tapori' remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Khurshid said her comment "effectively polluted the entire social fabric."

"Regardless of the intensity of political rivalry or the depth of ideological differences one may have in politics, is it ever appropriate to employ such language? When such language is used, you effectively pollute the entire social fabric; you degrade and defile the whole of society," he added.

Kangana Ranaut's 'tapori' jibe

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had said that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "walks in like a tapori" and "heckles those giving interviews."

Ranaut told ANI, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. (ANI)

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