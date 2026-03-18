Naveen Patnaik's New Trust For Odisha Funded Personally, Not By BJD

Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik has said that the 'Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation' has been created for the benefit of the people of Odisha and no money for it will come from BJD or any party funds. Naveen Patnaik, a five-time Odisha Chief Minister, told media persons here that he decided "to open a trust in Biju Babu's name" for the benefit of the people of the state, and he held consultations with lawyers and chartered accountants in Delhi before he was expected to go for a serious neck operation in Bombay last year. Locals in Bhubaneswar backed Naveen Patnaik's initiative and said he gives them "a lot of trust and confidence".

Patnaik Details Trust's Origins and Inspiration

Naveen Patnaik recalled his father Biju Patnaik's charitable contributions as also of his family towards the welfare of people in Odisha. "As you know, Biju Babu was known amongst other things for his charitable activities. At the young age of 30, he donated the UNESCO Kalinga Prize in Paris for the popularisation of science and he did a great many other good works in his lifetime. My brother, my sister and I donated our family home in Cuttack, Anand Bhawan, to the people of Odisha for their use and their interest," Naveen Patnaik said.

"When I was expected to go for my serious neck operation which was in Bombay, I went to Delhi first for consultations and there I consulted a number of important lawyers and chartered accountants on trusts because in Delhi they have an expertise on these matters. I decided to open a trust in Biju Babu's name, for the benefit of the people of Odisha," he added.

Naveen Patnaik said he started with a small fund of Rs one lakh from his own personal resources. "This is for the benefit of the people of Odisha...None of this money will come from the Biju Janata Dal or any party funds," he said. The former Chief Minister said he wanted to clarify the point to the media as "certain stories that are negative are appearing".

Locals Applaud 'Inspirational' Initiative

Local residents said that Naveen Patnaik has again displayed his commitment to the people of Odisha by taking the initiative for the Foundation, and it is a source of inspiration. They called for full support for Naveen Patnaik so that more and more people of Odisha can benefit from the Foundation's work. They said Naveen Patnaik had drawn inspiration from the charitable works of his father Biju Patnaik, a former Chief Minister of the state.

"Naveen Babu gives us a lot of trust and confidence... When Naveen Patnaik became the Chief Minister, development started with him. Now, even when Naveen Patnaik is no longer our CM, he's still helping our people. He's providing us with facilities through a trust. Even though he's not the CM, he's providing us with health facilities. That's why Biju-Naveen's trust has become our inspiration," Aliba Das, a Bhubaneswar resident, said.

Another city resident, Biswajeet, said that the state saw a lot of development when Naveen Patnaik was the Chief Minister. "Odisha has seen a lot of development under Naveen Patnaik. For the 24 years, when he was the Chief Minister, people from all sectors, including health and education, benefited. Now, when he is not the Chief Minister, he has opened this trust to help the common people... I request everyone to extend their support to Naveen Babu so that more and more people of Odisha can benefit from it..."

Sujit, another resident, said there is a lot to learn from Naveen Patnaik's commitment to people. "When Naveen Patnaik was the Chief Minister, he did a lot for the betterment of the people of Odisha. Naveen Babu stood with the poor and the distressed. Now, Naveen Babu is in the opposition. Still, the way he works for the people is something we should learn from him... Now that he's not in the government, he will still work with the people, for the poor and suffering, whether in Odisha or across the country," he said. (ANI)

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