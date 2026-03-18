SPIPA Trainee Officers Visit Gujarat Assembly, Learn Legislative Process

As part of the First Common Foundation Course conducted at the Gandhinagar campus by the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Ahmedabad, a study visit to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was organised for trainee officers under the guidance of SPIPA Director General Hareet Shukla. According to the Chief Minister's Office, nearly 50 women trainee officers participated in the visit.

Observing the Legislative Process

During the visit, the trainee officers observed the Question Hour session of the Legislative Assembly and gained insights into the practical aspects of the State's legislative process. They also received guidance on the Assembly's daily functioning, discussions, and decision-making procedures, which will be valuable in their administrative careers.

Interaction with State Leadership

The trainee officers also had the opportunity for a group photograph with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri Shankar Chaudhary.

During the study visit, the trainee officers met Minister Dr Manisha Vakil, Shri Arjun Modhwadia, and Smt. Darshana Vaghela, who shared their guidance. The Ministers emphasised the importance of responsibility, transparency, and prioritising public welfare in public service.

Through this study visit, the trainee officers gained a comprehensive understanding of the functioning of the State's legislative system, which will assist them in effectively performing their administrative responsibilities in the future.

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