HP Govt Orders Review Of Re-Employed Officials With Integrity Concerns

Directive on Integrity Review

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday directed all departments to immediately review cases of officers and officials serving on extension or re-employment, warning of strict action against those facing integrity concerns.

In an official communication issued by the Department of Personnel (Appointment-II), addressed to Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Managing Directors, the government called for an urgent scrutiny of such appointments across the state.

The directive states that any officer or official found to have "doubtful integrity" will have their extension or re-employment terminated with immediate effect. It further makes it clear that no future extensions or appointments should be granted to individuals whose integrity is in question.

Political Context and CM's Assurance

Describing the matter as "most urgent", Joint Secretary (Personnel) Niraj Kumar has asked all departments to submit an action taken report to the government by the end of the day. The move comes amid concerns within the state government that certain officials benefiting from service extensions have been involved in issues related to professional integrity.

The decision assumes significance as it follows a discussion in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly earlier in the day, where BJP MLA from Una, Satpal Singh Satti, raised the issue and sought action against officials with "outstanding integrity (ODI)" concerns. Responding to the query, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the House that the government would take appropriate action in such cases, emphasising accountability and transparency in administration. The latest directive is being seen as a follow-up to that assurance, signalling the government's intent to enforce stricter norms in appointments and extensions within the bureaucracy. (ANI)

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