Auqib Nabi Dar To Vihaan Malhotra: 7 Uncapped Indian Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2026

IPL 2026 brings a fresh wave of talent with seven uncapped Indian stars ready to shine. From Auqib Nabi Dar's pace to Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma's all-round skills, these rising players are set to make a big impact this season.

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League will kick off on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first phase of the IPL has 20 matches, and the remaining fixtures will be announced soon.

Over the years, the IPL has produced several talented players who have gone on to become the stars of Indian cricket, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and others. The IPL 2026 is set to introduce a new crop of uncapped talents ready to make their mark.

On that note, let's take a look at seven uncapped Indian players who are expected to make their mark in the upcoming IPL season.

Auqib Nabi Dar is expected to make his IPL debut in the upcoming season of the tournament. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 8.4 crore at the IPL mini-auction in December last year. Auqib had a sensational domestic season, especially in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, where he played a crucial role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden title triumph.

He was the highest wicket-taker of the season with 60 wickets, including 7 fifers and 2 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 12.56 and an economy rate of 2.65 in 10 matches. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Auqib Nabi Dar was the highest wicket-taker for Jammu and Kashmir, scalping 15 wickets in seven matches.

Auqib Nabi Dar's phenomenal domestic season that saw him dominate red-ball and T20 formats has made him one of the most exciting prospects to watch out for in the IPL 2026. Auqib's ability to swing the ball in both ways and adaptability across conditions could make him a potential game-changer for Delhi Capitals in the powerplay and death overs.

Another player who is likely to grab attention is the young all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Veer. Veer was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 14.2 Crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of IPL. The UP all-rounder's brilliant all-round show in the UP T20 League, scoring 370 runs and taking 8 wickets, made him one of the most in-demand players at the IPL mini-auction.

Prashant Veer has been touted as the successor to Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded to the Rajasthan Royals. Just like Jadeja, Veer is also a left-handed batting all-rounder and a left-arm orthodox spinner, giving the Chennai Super Kings balance in both batting and bowling. His ability to hit big or make crucial contributions in the lower order, which was evident in the UP T20 League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, makes him a potential match-winner and a key player to watch for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.

Though the upcoming IPL 2026 is the maiden season for Prashant Veer, the 20-year-old's domestic performances and all-around skills suggest he is ready to make an immediate impact and could emerge as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

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Another acquisition by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season is Rajasthan's wicketkeeper-Batter Kartik Sharma. Kartik was acquired for a whopping INR 14.2 Crore, the same as Prashant Veer's price, making him one of the most expensive uncapped Indian players in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The Chennai-based franchise's acquisition of a 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter highlights their faith in his explosive batting potential and sharp glovework, as well as their strategy of building a young core of match-winners for the IPL 2026. Kartik Sharma's T20 career strike rate of 162.92 and 28 sixes in just 12 matches mark him as a game-changing middle-order batter for Chennai Super Kings.

Kartik Sharma is likely to be tasked with the responsibility of finishing innings and providing the team with quick-fire runs in the middle and death overs. Given his talent and capability, the young Rajasthan cricketer is one of the uncapped Indian players to keep an eye on in the IPL 2026.

India's U19 sensation, Vihaan Malhotra, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 30 Lakh at the IPL mini-auction in December last year. Vihaan was part of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and was the team's second-highest run-getter with 240 runs, including a century, at an average of 60.00 in seven matches.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Punjab in domestic cricket, but his performance at the U-16 and U-19 levels shows his batting talent and temperament, making him a key prospect for the RCB. Vihaan Malhotra is likely to make his IPL debut in the upcoming season, but may not be in the starting XI for the first few matches.

Vihaan Malhotra is expected to get his opportunities mainly in the latter part of the season or as a backup, gaining exposure and experience with RCB's senior squad.

Ashok Sharma is expected to be one of the key Indian pacers, alongside Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL season. The Rajasthan pacer was acquired by the GT for INR 90 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December last year.

The acquisition of Ashok Sharma was on the back of his brilliant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 15.63 and an economy rate of 9.25 in 10 matches. Interestingly, Ashok showed his pace and consistency in his debut T20, making him a key prospect for the Gujarat Titans' attack.

Though the Gujarat Titans are likely to go with Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna as pace bowling specialists in the Playing XI, Ashok Sharma could get chances as a backup or in rotation, gaining valuable IPL experience.

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Another talent to keep an eye on in the upcoming IPL is Delhi wicketkeeper-batter, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya. Tejasvi was brought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3 crore at the IPL mini-auction in December last year. His performance in the last season of the Delhi Premier League prompted KKR to bid for him at the auction.

Representing South Delhi Superstarz, Tejasvi amassed 339 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 48.43 and a strike rate of 190.44 in 10 matches. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 23-year-old has aggregated 113 runs, including a century, at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 168.65 in six matches.

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya is likely to be entrusted with the wicketkeeping duties and middle-order finishing role for Kolkata Knight Riders, providing quick runs and stability when needed.

Mangesh Yadav stunned the Indian cricket fraternity when Royal Challengers Bengaluru splurged INR 5.2 Crore to acquire his services at the IPL mini-auction. Mangesh played only five matches at the domestic level, yet impressed with his bowling skills, especially in the death overs.

His performance in the MP T20 League, where he picked 14 wickets in six matches, convinced RCB of his potential as a promising pace option, and he could get opportunities in the latter half of IPL 2026 to showcase his skills at the top level. Mangesh's lower-order hitting and death-over bowling make him a key uncapped player to watch in IPL 2026.

Mangesh Yadav has been seen as a potential replacement option for Yash Dayal, offering RCB a back-up fast bowling option and lower-order batting firepower.