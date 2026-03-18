Dhurandhar: The Revenge Preview Screenings Leave Fans Impressed

Fan reactions from paid previews

Excitement was palpable outside cinemas in Delhi on Wednesday as moviegoers shared their reactions to the highly anticipated action drama, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' Fans who attended the paid preview screenings were eager to discuss the film's twists, action sequences, and performances.

The sequel to last year's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar,' starring Ranveer Singh, held its paid preview shows on March 18, ahead of its official theatrical release.

At PVR Saket, several viewers who emerged after the screening expressed satisfaction with the film, saying it largely lived up to the hype surrounding its launch. One moviegoer described the film as an "entertaining watch" and said it was "really good" and "worth watching." He urged audiences to experience it in theatres, noting that the action sequences and narrative kept him engaged throughout.

Another viewer said the sequel had an interesting twist in the second half. According to him, the film keeps audiences guessing until the very end. "I just watched Dhurandhar and it was amazing," he said.

A third viewer said the film met expectations and praised its pacing. He also shared that though the film was a bit longer than expected, it lived up to the excitement surrounding it. "I just watched Dhurandhar. The movie lives up to the hype. It met expectations. I didn't feel bored at any point," he said.

Show cancellations disappoint fans

However, not all fans had a smooth experience. Some moviegoers in New Delhi were reportedly disappointed after the 5:00 PM show at Select Citywalk Mall was cancelled. A similar cancellations were reported in Mumbai, where the 4:45 PM show at Galaxy Theatre and the 5:15 PM show at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema did not take place, leaving fans frustrated.

Reports also indicated that paid preview screenings in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were called off just hours before their scheduled start, although no official confirmation has come from the film's makers.

Upcoming Release and Prequel's Success

Despite the hiccups, the buzz around the film remains strong. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with festive occasions including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)