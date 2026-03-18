CM Dhami Praises Rich Tharu Culture At Holi Mahamahotsav In Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday virtually addressed the Tharu Holi Mahamahotsav organised in Khatima from the Chief Minister's residence. He paid his respects to the gathering present at the event and expressed regret for not being able to attend in person due to administrative commitments.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the cultural traditions of the Tharu community are extremely rich. He noted that their customs, folk songs, traditional dances, and deep connection with nature are an invaluable heritage for the state. He emphasised that not only Khatima but the entire state of Uttarakhand takes pride in the Tharu culture. He particularly highlighted the unique celebration of Holi by the Tharu community, which continues for several days with great enthusiasm and joy.

The Chief Minister stated that such events not only help preserve cultural heritage but also play an important role in connecting the younger generation with their traditions and values, according to a release. He added that his heart is always connected with the people of Khatima, even though he could not be physically present this time.

Government's Commitment to Tribal Development

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to the holistic development of tribal communities. Various schemes are being implemented to empower them in the fields of education, healthcare, employment, and basic infrastructure.

Housing and Infrastructure Initiatives

He mentioned that under the Atal Housing Scheme, the income limit has been made more practical and construction costs have been increased, enabling more families to benefit. In Udham Singh Nagar, financial assistance worth crores of rupees has been provided under this scheme. The Chief Minister also stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), a large number of tribal families have been provided with housing, and around 28 per cent of the applications received this year are from tribal families. Under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojana, several houses have been constructed in the district.

Focus on Education

Highlighting efforts in the education sector, he said that funds are being provided for the development of Ashram schools, hostels, and ITI institutions, and these schools are being upgraded to Class 12. Through Eklavya Model Residential Schools, quality education is being provided to tribal children. Significant work is also being carried out to improve hostels and educational infrastructure in Khatima, Bazpur, and Gadarpur.

Empowering Tribal Women

He added that to make women from tribal communities self-reliant, employment and training opportunities are being provided under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Through Van Dhan Kendras, tribal products are being linked to markets, promoting economic empowerment. Women are also being supported with revolving funds and investment assistance to encourage self-employment.

Border Area and Community-Specific Projects

The Chief Minister stated that under the Chief Minister Border Area Development Programme, several schemes have been completed, benefiting thousands of families with drinking water, electricity, and gas connections. Funds have also been sanctioned for the construction of Tharu Development Bhawans and for improving basic infrastructure in tribal areas. He said that the government is also providing financial assistance to tribal families for the marriage of daughters, benefiting a large number of people.

Ensuring Implementation and Dignity

To accelerate development in tribal areas, Tribal Welfare Officers have been appointed in various districts. The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is not limited to announcing schemes but is actively working to implement them on the ground to bring real change. The goal is to ensure a dignified life for every tribal family, quality education for children, and employment opportunities for youth. He also accused previous governments of neglecting tribal communities and asserted that the present government is committed to protecting their rights and dignity.

He noted that the declaration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' by the Prime Minister is a symbol of respect for tribal society.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the all-round development of the Tharu community and sought continued public support. He expressed confidence that with public cooperation, Uttarakhand will achieve its goal of becoming one of the best states in the country. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)