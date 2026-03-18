Hyderabad's Naveen Puligilla Secures WRC3 Podium At Safari Rally Kenya

Hyderabad-based rally driver Naveen Puligilla, along with seasoned co-driver Musa Sherif, secured a podium finish in the WRC3 category at the iconic Safari Rally Kenya 2026, the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Competing in one of the toughest rallies in the world, the Indian duo finished third in WRC3 class and second in the African ARC3 class, according to a release.

Clocking a total time of 5 hours, 22 minutes, 17.9 seconds, they were placed 24th overall, in the common field where higher-class cars also competed.

Their effort came against extreme conditions, including punishing rocky terrain, deep ruts, unpredictable weather, and the famed African fesh-fesh dust that tests both machine and driver to the limit.

A Significant Career Milestone

The result marks yet another significant milestone in Naveen's growing international rally career.

Building on his earlier historic WRC3 class podium at Rally Saudi Arabia in 2025, Naveen has now demonstrated consistency at the highest level of global rallying, the release said.

His performance in Kenya underlines not just speed, but maturity, endurance, and strategic driving.

Performance and Driver Reflections

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by Africa Eco Sports Nairobi, Naveen, who recently became the INRC 3T Indian champion for 2025, displayed remarkable composure across the 20 special stages spread over 338.34 competitive kilometres.

Reflecting on the achievement, Naveen said, "To stand on the WRC3 podium at Safari Rally is incredibly special. This rally demands respect. It's not just about speed but survival, discipline, and teamwork. Representing India and Hyderabad on this stage makes it even more meaningful. We pushed when it mattered, stayed patient when we had to, and this result is a reward for the entire team's effort."

Co-driver Musa Sherif also added that precision and experience were key to navigating the rally's unpredictability, even during changing weather threats. (ANI)

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