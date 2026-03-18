Why Is Moon Sighting Central To Eid Dates Across India, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Beyond? Explained In 5 Points

So, the only way to confirm that Shawwal and other lunar months have begun or ended is to see the new crescent moon.

The moon is usually sighted on the last night of a month, be it 29 days or 30 days

Traditionally, Muslims follow the practice of the Prophet Muhammad, who instructed them to start fasting when they see the moon and break fast when it is sighted again at the end of the month.

So, if the moon is sighted, Ramadan ends, and Eid is the next day. If not, Ramadan lasts 30 days, and Eid follows the next day.

Moon visibility depends on Geography, weather conditions and time zones.

That's why Saudi Arabia, India, and others may celebrate Eid on different days. This year, for example, Ramadan 2026 began in Saudi Arabia on 18 February, while it started in India on 19 February.

Saudi Arabia is significant because it houses the holiest Masjids of Islam in Mecca and Medina.

Many Muslim communities now use astronomical calculations to predict the moon's visibility, but many still prefer actual sighting to stay true to tradition.

Even in places like Lucknow, some Shia Muslims use astronomical evidence to predict the dates of Eid and Ramadan well in advance to avoid confusion. But this method has not yet gained popularity.