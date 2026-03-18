Iran War To Spike US Grocery Costs, Threaten Global Food Crisis

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Donald Trump's war against Iran has already been raising gas prices for US drivers, and could soon raise the cost of food both in the US and all over the world.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that the price of diesel fuel has now soared above $5 per gallon for the first time since December 2022. If the price of diesel remains high, the report explained, it will raise the price of all goods delivered by trucks throughout the US, including food.

Paul Dietrich, chief investment strategist at Wedbush Securities, told NBC News that diesel prices will become a“direct hit on consumer prices” if they remain elevated, as“groceries get more expensive, delivery costs rise, and household budgets are tightened.”

“Diesel is what moves the real economy,” explained Dietrich.“It hauls the food, the packages, the building supplies, and the inventory sitting on store shelves.”

The cost of diesel isn't the only factor that could spike food prices, as the Iran war has also put a strain on fertilizer that farmers need to grow crops.