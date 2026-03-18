Jammu To Emerge As Global Spiritual Hub: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for organising regular evening aartis along riverbanks across the Jammu Division, saying such initiatives would help revive cultural traditions, strengthen spiritual consciousness and position Jammu as a global centre of spirituality.

Addressing devotees after attending Shri Raghunath Ji's Jammu Aarti, the Lieutenant Governor said efforts are underway to present Jammu, widely known as the“city of temples,” as a prominent destination on the global spiritual tourism map.

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“Light kindled by Aarti's lamps will awaken the society towards our profound rich culture and connect young generation with timeless verses of our holy scriptures,” he said, urging people to organise daily or weekly aartis in towns and villages along riverbanks in collaboration with local communities.

The aarti, organised by Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti Sanstha, witnessed participation of devotees from different walks of life. The Lieutenant Governor described the ritual as a reflection of India's timeless reverence for Nari Shakti and Ardhanarishvar, invoking divine blessings for all.

“Aarti is the discipline of the soul. It is a conscious and awakened effort to inspire the society to look at the source of our existence and be grateful,” he said.

Highlighting the deeper spiritual significance of such gatherings, Sinha said that every flame lit during the aarti symbolises devotion, while every prayer represents a dialogue with the infinite and a step towards inner awakening.

“In this rapidly changing world, we need a meditative moment to remind ourselves about the greatest treasure that exists within us. Jammu Aarti provides an opportunity to rediscover this priceless inner wealth,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor also underlined the potential of the initiative to boost spiritual tourism and local economy. He said devotees visiting Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrine would get an opportunity to experience the spiritual radiance of Jammu through such aartis.

He further said such gatherings play a crucial role in helping the younger generation understand and imbibe the values of the region's spiritual legacy.

“Youth must realize that they have inherited a precious legacy. It is not an inheritance of wealth or position, but of an inner treasure,” he said.

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Dr Ritu Singh, Chairperson of Shri Raghunath Ji Ki Jammu Aarti Sanstha, along with other office bearers, prominent citizens and devotees were present on the occasion.