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Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces the results of metallurgical testwork completed on drill core samples from its recently completed drill program at Area C of the Imwelo Gold Project in northern Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading -$0.02 at $0.24.
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