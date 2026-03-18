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Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd


2026-03-18 03:08:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces the results of metallurgical testwork completed on drill core samples from its recently completed drill program at Area C of the Imwelo Gold Project in northern Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading -$0.02 at $0.24.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN18032026000212011056ID1110879931



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