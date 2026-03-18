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Goodfood Market Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Goodfood Market Corp.: Today announced that Roslane“Ross" Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer, will depart the Company effective April 22, following the release of its upcoming quarterly earnings. The Company also announced that Vanessa Hadida, Vice President of Finance, will assume responsibility for the Company's finance organization, including oversight of financial reporting and related finance functions. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.23.
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