Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goodfood Market Corp.

Goodfood Market Corp.


2026-03-18 03:08:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Goodfood Market Corp.: Today announced that Roslane“Ross" Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer, will depart the Company effective April 22, following the release of its upcoming quarterly earnings. The Company also announced that Vanessa Hadida, Vice President of Finance, will assume responsibility for the Company's finance organization, including oversight of financial reporting and related finance functions. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.23.

MENAFN18032026000212011056ID1110879930



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search