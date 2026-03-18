MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Buzz Capital Inc. Announces Proposed Appointment of New Directors and Transfers in Escrow Share Positions

March 18, 2026 10:34 AM EDT | Source: Buzz Capital Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Buzz Capital Inc. (TSXV: BUZ.P) ("Buzz" or the "Company"), a capital pool company (a "CPC") as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that, subject to regulatory consent, it proposes to effect certain changes in management and transfers of certain escrow share positions.

Change of Management and Appointment of New Directors

The following persons are being proposed as new directors of Buzz:

Emma K. Priestley, B. Eng. (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons) MRICS, CEng, MIMMM.

(Director)

Ms. Priestley's expertise bridges technical operations, corporate finance, and board-level strategy. Her background includes hands-on mining experience on international contracts and senior roles in equity research and corporate broking at firms including Credit Suisse First Boston, VSA and Ambrian Partners. She was the executive director on the main board of Lonrho PLC, overseeing the development of a diverse multi-sector portfolio in 36 Countries in Africa, agriculture, mining, ports and infrastructure, aviation, hotels and support services.

She is currently the CEO of GoldStone Resources Ltd., listed on AIM, an operational gold mine in Ghana and she serves as a Non-executive Director to CrossInvest Global Management Services Limited and Oracle Power Plc. She has extensive international experience across Africa, Indonesia and Central America.

She is a Chartered Mineral Surveyor and Chartered Mining Engineer.

Current Directorships

GoldStone Resources Ltd. (GRL.L) - Executive Director Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (LSE) - Non-Executive Director Oracle Power PLC (LSE) - Non-Executive Director

Guy Le Page, B.A., B.Sc., App. (Hons), M.B.A., Fin., Grad Dip AppFin, GAICD, MAusIMM, FFin

(Director, C.E.O. and C.F.O.)

Mr. Le Page is currently a Director & Corporate Adviser of Templar Corporate and is actively involved in a range of corporate initiatives from mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings to valuations, consulting, and corporate advisory roles. Mr. Le Page was Head of Research at Morgan Stockbroking Limited (Perth) prior to joining Tolhurst Noall as a Corporate Advisor in July of 1998. As Head of Research, Mr. Le Page was responsible for the supervision of all Industrial and Resources Research. As a Resources Analyst, Mr. Le Page published detailed research on various mineral exploration and mining companies listed on ASX. Prior to entering the stockbroking industry, he spent 10 years as an exploration and mining geologist in Australia, Canada, and the United States. His experience spans gold and base metal exploration and mining geology, and he has acted as a consultant to private and public companies.

Current Directorships

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) - Chairman

Previous Directorships in the last five years

Tasman Resources Limited (ASX: TAS) Eden Energy Ltd (ASX: EDE)

Campbell Smyth, B (UWA)

(Director)

Mr. Smyth has over 30 years of experience in the fund management, capital markets and corporate finance of the venture capital and resource sectors.

He is a corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions M&A specialist with extensive experience in advising boards of directors in relation to M&A, equity and debt financing, investor relations and strategic transactions. He has several years of executive management, board governance, board advisory and investment management experience. Campbell's experience also extends to leading major financial turnaround projects.

Mr. Smyth holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia and a Postgraduate from Pembroke College, Oxford.

Current Directorships

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV: FTZ) - Chairman Grafton Resources Inc. (CSE: GFT) - Chairman Carlton Precious Inc. (TSXV: CPI) - Non-Executive Director Orange Minerals Inc. (ASX: OMX) - Non Executive Chairman Goldstone Resources Ltd. (AIM: GRL) - Non executive Chairman

Upon approval of the foregoing appointments, Messrs. Lorne Gertner and James W. Longshore will resign as directors, while Mr. Brian MacIntosh will be resigning as Secretary. Mr. Gregory M. Prekupec will be resigning as C.E.O. and C.F.O. but will remain as director and secretary.

Messrs. Gertner, Longshore and MacIntosh are stepping down from the Corporation at this time to focus their attention on other business ventures they are currently engaged in. The Corporation would like to thank them for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Escrow Share Transfers

In conjunction with the change of management, it is proposed that an aggregate of 3,200,000 escrowed shares currently held by Messrs. Gertner, Longshore and MacIntosh and a third party seed shareholder will be transferred to the incoming directors.

Disinterested Shareholder Approval

In addition to Exchange approval, the proposed changes of management and escrow transfers require approval by a majority of disinterested shareholders. Shares of the Corporation which are held by interested parties to the change of management and escrow share transfers will not be eligible to provide their approval. The Company will be seeking disinterested shareholder approval by way of written consent.

About Buzz Capital Inc.

Buzz is a capital pool company pursuant to the Policy, and in accordance with the Policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the Policy) Buzz's principal business is the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

For further information please contact:

Buzz Capital Inc.

Gregory M. Prekupec, CEO

Telephone: 416-504-5805

Email: ...

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Buzz Capital Inc.