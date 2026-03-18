MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boreal Gold Inc. Announces Signing of Exploration Agreement with Kiciwapa Cree Nation, Manitoba

March 18, 2026 10:38 AM EDT | Source: Boreal Gold Inc.

Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE: BGLD) (" Boreal " or the " Company ") has signed an exploration agreement dated March 12, 2026 in Flin Flon, Manitoba with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation supporting responsible mineral exploration within KCN's traditional and ancestral territory in Manitoba. The agreement establishes a formal framework for how the parties will work together in a manner grounded in transparency, continuing communication, environmental responsibility and meaningful community engagement.

Richard Masson, president and chief executive officer of Boreal, commented, "We have been working with Kiciwapa Cree Nation for several years now, providing employment to members of their community and building upon a relationship that has been beneficial to both parties. We are proud to formalize this exploration agreement with Kiciwapa Cree Nation. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to respectful collaboration and to ensuring exploration activities are carried out in a way that aligns with KCN's values and priorities."

"Kiciwapa Cree Nation has been supportive of Boreal being a local exploration company in northern Manitoba since we first began exploring, building upon a relationship rooted in trust, transparency and mutual respect."

Janessa Kosar North, chief executive officer of Kiciwapa Cree Nation, stated: "For KCN, it's important that companies working in our territory understand the value of being local and building relationships over time. Boreal Gold has taken that approach, and this exploration agreement reflects the work that has gone into establishing a respectful and consistent presence in our region. Formalizing this partnership gives us a strong foundation to ensure exploration activities are carried out in a way that aligns with our Nations priorities, both now and in the future."

The agreement outlines processes for advance notice of on-the-ground exploration activities, regular engagement and information sharing. It includes measures intended to support environmental and cultural stewardship, such as opportunities for KCN to conduct environmental and cultural monitoring during certain exploration activities and engagement of elders and community representatives where appropriate. The agreement is also intended to support economic participation for KCN and its members through employment, training and contract opportunities for KCN businesses. The agreement includes financial commitments designed to support community engagement and economic development, including financing for consultation and engagement and annual contributions to the KCN Economic Development Fund.

About Boreal Gold Inc.

Boreal Gold Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Boreal Gold Inc.

"signed"

Richard Masson

President & CEO

T: +1 204-687-3500

E: ...

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

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Source: Boreal Gold Inc.