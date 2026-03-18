MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sculpiflex Reaches 100,000 Customers Less Than Five Years After Launch

March 18, 2026 10:41 AM EDT | Source: Baden Bower

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Sculpiflex has emerged as a growing presence in the at-home wellness and body sculpting space less than five years after its launch, reaching 100,000 customers less than five years after its launch and reflecting continued consumer adoption in the direct-to-consumer market.









Founded in early 2024, Sculpiflex operates in a category that has seen increased demand for accessible, self-directed wellness tools. With over 100,000 global customers, the company states that this growth trajectory highlights how newer companies are gaining traction by aligning product design with shifting consumer behavior, particularly the preference for daily-use, at-home solutions over appointment-based services.

Sculpiflex has expanded its presence across multiple international markets through its direct-to-consumer model, allowing the brand to reach users beyond its initial regions without relying on traditional retail distribution. This international growth reflects broader consumer adoption of at-home body care and self-guided wellness routines, positioning Sculpiflex within a global segment that continues to attract sustained attention from both consumers and industry observers.

Since its release, the Sculpiflex Full Kit has served as the brand's primary product, combining dynamic cupping, microcurrent stimulation, and red light therapy in a single handheld device. The Full Kit's inclusion of these three modalities has established it as the central offering in Sculpiflex's lineup, and the company has maintained inventory and fulfillment of the product in multiple regions since launch, reflecting ongoing operational traction for a primary device offered by the brand. The product is distributed through the company's direct-to-consumer channels, with inventory and fulfillment available in multiple regions.

The brand relies on direct-to-consumer channels and digital retail platforms to reach customers, operating within the broader wellness market that includes both established and emerging companies. The Full Kit includes adjustable intensity settings designed to support regular at-home use.

Independent use and daily integration define the brand's operating model rather than clinical or professional treatment settings. The devices are designed for regular at-home use as part of individual wellness practices.

Consumers interested in incorporating consistent, at-home body sculpting into their daily routines can learn more and purchase the device at sculpiflex.

About Sculpiflex

Sculpiflex is a consumer wellness brand operated by MIDAGENCY LTD. The company develops at-home body sculpting technology that combines clinically inspired methods, including dynamic cupping, microcurrent stimulation, and red light therapy. Sculpiflex products are designed to provide accessible, non-invasive solutions for body contouring and skin firmness.

Contact

Press Inquiries

Media Relations Team

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Baden Bower