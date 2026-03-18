MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Eminent Gold: Nevada Discovery Strategy Targets Untapped Carlin-Style Gold

March 18, 2026 11:00 AM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) is planning to begin Phase 2 drilling at its Hot Springs Range project in Nevada, a previously undrilled property where the Company intersected gold mineralization in all four of its initial drill holes. The work is defining a new 10-km Carlin-style trend parallel to the Getchell Trend, supported by gold-in-soil anomalies at both ends of the corridor. Eminent maintains a tightly held share structure and is supported by a Nevada-based technical team with a track record including a 5-million-ounce gold discovery and global exploration experience as it accelerates follow-up work.

Eminent Gold (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF)



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Source: CEO Clips