MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Silver Viper Minerals Expands La Virginia Resource in Mexico

March 18, 2026 1:00 PM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) is advancing a 60,000-metre drill campaign at its La Virginia project in Mexico, targeting both resource expansion and new discoveries. With an existing 700,000 gold-equivalent ounce resource and an updated estimate expected in Q2, the company is focused on growing scale while maintaining balanced exposure to gold and silver.

Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF)







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Source: CEO Clips