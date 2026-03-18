MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Independence Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

March 18, 2026 1:24 PM EDT | Source: Independence Gold Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced March 17, 2026 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 7,142,858 flow-through common shares ("FT Common Shares") at a price of $0.105 per FT Common Share for total gross proceeds of $750,000.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee of $45,000 and issued 428,571 non-transferable finders compensation warrants ("Finder's Warrants") in connection with the distribution of FT Shares to an arm's length subscriber. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share until March 18, 2028. There has been no prior formal valuation of the common shares and Warrants issued as there has not been any necessity to do so. The Private Placement has been reviewed and unanimously approval by the Company's board of directors, including the independent directors. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of the completion of the Offering.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Common Shares will be used by the Company to incur for "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined by the Income Tax Act (Canada) at its properties in British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Suite 580 – 625 Howe, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6

Telephone: 604-687-3959 Facsimile: 604-687-1448 E-Mail: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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Source: Independence Gold Corp